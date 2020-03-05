director-adam-shankman-signs-on-to-‘hocus-pocus’-sequel

NEW YORK — There is new facts on ideas for a sequel to the cult traditional “Hocus Pocus.”

Director Adam Shankman, recognized for directing movies like “Hairspray” and “Step Up,” is now attached to the job.

The unique “Hocus Pocus” premiered in 1993 and has acquired cult standing through the Halloween time.

The sequel will double the toil and issues for Disney Furthermore.

Shankman also declared on social media that he would be directing “Disenchanted” the sequel to “Enchanted.”

Disney is the mum or dad enterprise of ABC.