[director-cary-joji-fukunaga-no-time-to-die-featurette:-rediscovering-bond]

A new No Time to Die featurette reveals a at the rear of-the-scenes appear at the new James Bond film, guided by director Cary Joji Fukunaga who says the movie is a “culmination of all that Bond has turn out to be.” You can check out out the video now in the player beneath!

Verified cast members returning for the film include Daniel Craig reprising his legendary purpose as James Bond for the final time, Ralph Fiennes as M, Lea Seydoux (Spectre), Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as A, with Rory Kinnear as Tanner and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. New forged members verified for the movie include Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch and Rami Malek.

Cary Joji Fukunaga (Real Detective) will direct No Time to Die which capabilities a script written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns with Cary Joji Fukunaga and Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve).

EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios have partnered with Universal Pictures on the around the world release of the 25th James Bond film. The superspy’s past outing, Spectre, opened in U.S. theaters on November 16, 2015. The film attained $200 million domestically and $680.six million internationally, for a globally overall of $880.7 million.

No Time to Die is because of to hit theaters in the British isles on April three, 2020, and on April 10, 2020, in the US.

