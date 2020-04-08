Director Lou Reed Hal Wilner dies at age 64

Music and television producer Hal Wilner has died at the age of 64.

He is said to have died after suffering complications related to coronavirus. There was no official cause of death at the time of writing.

The news was confirmed by Variety earlier this evening (April 7). At the end of last month (March 28), Wilner posted a map showing COVID-19 cases in the United States, and New York was considered the epicenter of the virus.

I always wanted to have number one – but not that. Pure Arch Oboler with Serling added. In the bed on the upper west side. H pic.twitter.com/zEqZmqmlWk

– Hal Willner (@WillnerHal) March 28, 2020

“I always wanted to have number one, but not this,” he wrote, adding that he was “in bed on the upper west side” of New York at the time.

Earlier tonight, Wilner’s friend Penny Arcade posted a tribute message on Facebook. “Oh no! No Hal …… Ladies and gentleman Hal Wilner left the hall,” she wrote.

You can see this post below.

Oh no! Not Hal ……. Lad and gentleman Hal Wilner left the assembly hall

Written by Penny Arcade, Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Born in Philadelphia, Wilner has directed albums similar to Lou Reid and Marianne Fitfull during his career. He worked on the latest major studio release, Ecstasy, which came out in 2000.

He also produced sketch music for Saturday Night Live for the first time since joining the hit show back in 1980.