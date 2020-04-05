Director of Birds of Prey says the female-led movie on his “unreasonable expectations”

Birds Of Prey director Katie Ian described the reaction to which the movie’s movie-goer said he had “unreasonable expectations”.

The DC movie starred Margo Robbie in the role of Harley Quinn and saw her team up with one-year-old Gotham women to fight mafia boss Roman Zionis (Evan McGregor).

The film is projected to be $ 110 million – $ 125 million ($ 89.7 million – $ 101.9 million) worldwide over the weekend, but instead, the US has taken away $ 81 million (£ 66 million).

“I know the studio had really high hopes for this movie – as we all do,” said Ian, The Hollywood Reporter reports. “There were also unreasonable expectations for the movie, which was headed by a woman, and what disappointed me the most was an idea that apparently proved that we were not ready for it yet.”

“Birds Of The Hut” director Katie Ian CREDIT: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

She continued: “It was an extra burden that I, as a female director, was still up to me. Yes, yes, I think there were definitely different ways of interpreting success or lack of success in the film, and everyone pursues it. it’s right. But I definitely feel like everyone was jumping at a certain angle pretty quickly. “

After the release of Birds Of Prey, movie theaters began to change their names in February to help sell tickets. The movie’s full title is “Birds of Prey and Fantastic Emancipation of a Harley Quinn One,” but Warner Bros. representatives said the change should make it easier for movie fans.

In a four-star review of birds of prey, NME said, “(This) may not be the first DC-led female comic book, but it is definitely the hottest and most violent. If bloody fights and camera clipping are good enough for boys, definitely good enough for women.

“Most of all, Birds Of The Hut is a fun experience filled with minutes of warmth and light amidst cruelty and a frantic race to survive with some of Gotham’s most dangerous behaviors.”