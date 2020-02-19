[director-of-oscar-profitable-‘parasite’-did-not-want-to-sugarcoat-inequality]



Director of four Oscar award-winning movie ‘Parasite’ Bong Joon-ho responses a reporters’ problem throughout a information meeting in Seoul, South Korea, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) – The stark inequality in between two South Korean people portrayed in the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite” could possibly make viewers unpleasant but it was the “only path” to revealing chilly reality, the film’s director, Bong Joon-ho, explained on Wednesday.

The tale of the wealthy Parks and the weak Kims became the very first non-English language motion picture to get this year’s Oscar for ideal picture, and three far more, sparking discussion above a growing social divide in Asia’s fourth-most significant economy.

“You may well come to feel unpleasant and dislike all those scenes but I did not want to sugarcoat them,” Bong informed a information conference with the film’s cast and crew in the South Korean cash of Seoul.

“I wanted to be as candid as feasible about this age of inequality. Even if it may possibly appear publicly dangerous, that was the only route this film could get.”

Bong, who had paid out homage to Martin Scorsese in a speech at the Oscars, stated the Hollywood veteran available congratulations and expressed expectations for his next film in a letter.

“He explained to me to acquire relaxation, but just a little bit of it and get back to get the job done, as he is awaiting my future film,” Bong claimed.

Accepting the finest director award, Bong had cited a remark by Scorsese, also a nominee for mob drama “The Irishman”, to the effect that “The most particular is the most creative.”

Bong has stated he was operating on two initiatives, a person of which he explained as staying based mostly on a “fearful” incident in Seoul, though also producer for an HBO confined collection on “Parasite”.

But he dismissed new U.S. media experiences that Tilda Swinton and Mark Ruffalo would star in the television adaptation, indicating it was at a “very early stage”.

Bong additional, “Regardless of whether I gained the awards, it was meaningful and pure joy that the world audience responded to my perform.

“Why they did it should be a extensive-time period task (for viewers) but my work is to put together for the subsequent film, as Scorsese explained to me not to rest for a very long time.”

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Clarence Fernandez)