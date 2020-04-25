Director of the Mexican State Border Hospital dies of coronavirus

The director of a Mexican government clinic of the first lines of fight against the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the border state of Coahuila died after being infected. The doctor is the third senior Mexican health official to die after contracting the virus.

This week, Dr. Roberto Frias Arneros, the head of the Mexican Social Security Clinic (IMSS) # 86 in Monclova, Coahuila, died after fighting the virus for several weeks. The latest information points to six IMSS workers (five doctors and one social worker) dying from coronavirus complications in the region. Monclova is one of the largest municipalities in the border state of Coahuila, located 140 miles south of the border town of Pedres Negres and 120 miles west of the Monterrey metropolitan area.

The most recent government reports show 323 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 31 fatalities in Coahuila. The city of Monclova is the focal point of the outbreak in this state with 174 confirmed cases and 21 fatalities.

Frias worked at the clinic with a tendency to generalize patients in the early stages of the pandemic and went into isolation at home after testing positive for COVID-19 on April 5th. Family friends revealed in Breitbart Texas that the doctor was working on family practices at the clinic and it is believed that was where he contracted the coronavirus. Ten days later, health officials confirmed that Frias had entered the intensive care unit of the IMSS # 7 clinic.

The clinic where Frias died is the same clinic that Mexican health officials closed in early April and completely disinfect the facility after more than a dozen hospital workers and doctors became infected in a case of massive infection in Monclova, reported Breitbart Texas. That case of mass infection caused 32 infections. |

Family friends told Breitbart Texas that the three children and Frias’ wife, who is a nurse, have shown symptoms of COVID-19. They said the Mexican IMSS refused to try them.

Editor’s note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo Leon to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and display cartels silencing their communities. If a pseudonym were not used, writers would face some death at the hands of various cartels operating in those areas, including the Golf Cartel and Los Zetas. The Breitbart Texas Poster Chronicles are published in English and in original Spanish. This article was written by “C.E. Herrera ”of Coahuila.