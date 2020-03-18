Director Paul Schrader would rather “die in the workplace” than social distance after closing the shoot

Paul Schrader, the acclaimed writer and director who wrote Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, has announced to producers that he will close his new movie after an actor was diagnosed with coronavirus. The outgoing filmmaker called his producers “entangled” and said he would have shot through “the hellish rain” to complete the film.

Paul Schrader said he was almost done filming The Card Counter, starring Oscar Isaac and Tye Sheridan, in Mississippi when its producers decided to suspend indie film production. Schrader told Facebook that the decision came after a Los Angeles-based player of the day – Hollywood spoke to a cast member with a small role – fell with a coronavirus.

According to Schrader, the film had only five days left to shoot.

“Production stopped five days before my complicated producers got wrapped up because an LA player had the crown virus. I myself would have rolled in hellish rain to complete the movie,” he wrote on Monday. “I’m old and asthmatic, what better way to die than by work?”

Schrader released an update on Wednesday, saying he was returning home to New York and would “self-isolate” in Putnam Valley, New York.

The shooting suspension on The Card Counter is the latest in a professional bad luck hitting Schrader. He was fired from the 2005 exorcist prequel, and the film was re-shot with a different director. Something similar happened in his 2014 movie Dying of Light after Schrader confronted the producers and lost control of the final cut.

The card counter, which has no release date, stars Willem Dafoe and Tiffany Haddish.

Schrader uses his Facebook account to freely express his political frustrations and thoughts. The filmmaker recently slandered President Donald Trump and his supporters, comparing them to the Nazis. He also called for violence shortly after the 2016 presidential election.

