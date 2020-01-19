Directors Institute Warns Boards: Face Climate Change or Face the Consequences

Directors are warned to have a climate action plan or to risk imminent legal consequences.

The Institute of Directors says that addressing climate-related issues should be the top priority for boards this year to ensure the long-term sustainability of their organizations.

Institute chief executive Kirsten Patterson said legal advice in this country and abroad underscores the need for administrators to consider climate issues.

Although it has not yet been tested in court, the filmmaking community took it seriously, not just because of the legal risk.

She said councils have a key role to play in addressing climate-related issues to ensure the long-term sustainability of their organizations.

In last year’s institute survey, only 35 percent of boards said they were committed and proactive about climate change.

Kirsten Patterson, Executive Director of the Institute of Directors. Photo / File

About half of the institute’s 9,500 directors work in the not-for-profit sector, and although this was up from 29% the previous year, Patterson said she was surprised at how much it was low.

This percentage must be much higher. The impacts and risks – such as business disruption, physical and financial risks – of doing nothing as a board of directors become clearer. I hope we don’t have to experience something as horrible as forest fires across the ditch before we act. ”

She said boards are encouraged to:

• Understand the potential impact that climate change can have on an organization and identify the main risks and opportunities

• Consider rapid adoption and disclose important climate risks, opportunities and strategic decisions to all stakeholders.

• Assess skills and experience to ensure that the board is (or is developing it to be) climate competent.

Boards of directors were under increased pressure from investors to focus on sustainability.

The NZ Super Fund had previously said it was withdrawing from heavy carbon investments and last week, the world’s largest money manager, BlackRock, said it would start withdrawing from coal production investments and introduce funds that ban stocks of fossil fuels.

The $ 10 trillion, who have investments in New Zealand, will also vote against business leaders who he says are not making progress in tackling climate change.

A note from Simpson Grierson last year said that there were no clear guidelines on exactly how climate change risks were reported in the duties of a director.

“Management will have to wait until a legislative change is made or a matter is brought to court – which could take years.”

Simpson Grierson stated that what was certain was the duty of a director to review and manage the risks that are relevant to the business.

It is this requirement that is at the heart of the administrator’s duty to the company and the shareholders. Taking into account the risks linked to climate change will certainly become a relevant factor for all companies, directly or indirectly in the foreseeable future. ”

Steps are underway to change laws to require companies to assess and report their climate-related financial risks.

Comments are being taken on the government’s Climate Action Plan, which Minister for Climate Change James Shaw will ensure businesses understand and disclose how climate change will affect both their operations and their investments.

The working document presents a draft mandatory regime, the aim of which is to guarantee that significant risks and opportunities are systematically taken into account in commercial and investment decisions.

Bush fires in Australia have highlighted climate change. Photo / Getty Images

Patterson said the proposal was getting “fairly broad support” among the governance community and a number of organizations had already decided to report on this voluntarily.

The other major risk for administrators this year was data and privacy management, she said.

While more than a third of New Zealand businesses have been the subject of a cyber attack in the past year, according to Aura’s cybersecurity market research report, only 50% of boards have said he discussed cyber risk in the sentiment investigation.

“It is essential that boards receive comprehensive reports from management on cyber risks and incidents, and the actions taken to address them,” she said.

Privacy laws also provided for a review with a compliance or likely explanation regime.

“This greater transparency should focus the mind.”

The institute suffered a data breach last year and disclosed it publicly, she said.

.