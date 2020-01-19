Directors Institute Warns Boards: Face Climate Change or Face the Consequences

Directors are warned to have a climate action plan or to risk imminent legal consequences.

The Institute of Directors says that addressing climate-related issues should be the top priority for boards this year to ensure the long-term sustainability of their organizations.

Kirsten Patterson, Executive Director of the Institute of Directors. Photo / File

Bush fires in Australia have highlighted climate change. Photo / Getty Images

