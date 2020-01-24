DirecTV races for the satellite’s orbit could explode

January 24 (UPI) – A DirecTV satellite threatens to explode, and the company is racing to take it out of orbit, according to public records.

In a release filed with US regulators earlier this week, originally reported by Space News, the broadcast satellite provider requested temporary approval to “orbit” its Spaceway-1 satellite.

The satellite built by Boeing suffered damage to the batteries in December in the event of a “serious anomaly”. DirecTV hopes to avoid a scenario in which the satellite bursts in orbit and could damage other nearby communication satellites.

According to the file, Boeing has concluded that if the battery is damaged, the batteries are at high risk of bursting if they are recharged.

The DirecTV satellite is now powered by electricity that is generated directly by the solar modules. However, the battery would have to be used in late February if it wanders through the earth’s shadow. For this reason, the company wants to leave the orbit of the device and then withdraw the device from circulation.

It was not immediately clear what was causing the battery damage or whether other Boeing-built satellites were at risk.

Boeing told CNN that the problem was “a collection of events that are very unlikely to occur on other satellites.”

The company did not respond to further inquiries as to whether other Boeing-built satellites were at risk.