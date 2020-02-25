[DIRKSCHNEIDER To Guidance HELLOWEEN On Slide 2020 European Tour]

DIRKSCHNEIDER, the German band led by former Take frontman Udo Dirkschneider, will assistance HELLOWEEN on the European leg of the “United Alive Globe Tour Section II” 2020 tour in the slide. The trek will kick off on September 26 in Zvolen, Slovakia and conclude on Oct 31 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Tour dates:

Sep. 26 – SK – Zvolen, Ice Stadium

Sep. 27 – AT – Vienna, Gasometer

Sep. 29 – CH – Zurich, Samsung Hall

Sep. 30 – IT – Milano, Lorenzini District

Oct. 02 – DE – Stuttgart, Schleyer-Halle

Oct. 04 – British isles – Manchester, Manchester Academy

Oct. 05 – Uk – London, Brixton Academy

Oct. 07 – FR – Paris, Olympia

Oct. 08 – LU – Luxemburg, Rockhal

Oct. 09 – FR – Lyon, Le Transbordeur

Oct. 11 – ES – Barcelona, St. Jordi Club

Oct. 12 – ES – Madrid, WiZink Center

Oct. 15 – CZ – Prague, O2 Arena

Oct. 16 – DE – Bochum, Ruhrcongress

Oct. 17 – DE – Hamburg, Sporthalle

Oct. 19 – HU – Budapest, Papp Laszlo Sportarena

Oct. 20 – PL – Katowice, MCK

Oct. 23 – RU – Moscow, Adrenaline – Stadium

Oct. 25 – RU – St. Petersburg, A2

Oct. 27 – EE – Tallin, Noblessneri Valukoda

Oct. 29 – FI – Helsinki, Black Box

Oct. 31 – SE – Gothenburg, Partille Arena

Udo is scheduled to participate in two exhibits at this year’s Wacken Open up Air festival in August: the 1st will see his band DIRKSCHNEIDER accomplish Accept‘s traditional 1985 album “Metal Heart” in its entirety to celebrate the LP’s 35th anniversary, when the 2nd will pair Udo‘s principal band U.D.O. with Das Musikkorps der Bundeswehr, the military band of the German federal armed forces. U.D.O. and the 100-in addition musicians of Das Musikkorps der Bundeswehr beforehand teamed up for the 2015 version of Wacken and then for yet another live performance in Elspe in 2018.

In 2018, Udo told Greece’s Rock Overdose that he would no lengthier conduct any Settle for tracks are living at the time he has accomplished his recent touring obligations with his DIRKSCHNEIDER job. “I did now the DIRKSCHNEIDER matter for nearly three hundred shows — I performed only Acknowledge tracks,” he explained. “If [the fans] wanna listen to some Accept traditional things, what can I say? Then be sure to go to [see] Take they are still touring.

“I would say as long as Take is existing, I will not perform any Take songs any more,” he defined. “If they possibly split up and I’m still continuing to tour, then it can be a risk to engage in some Settle for songs. But at the minute, they are still likely on tour and they engage in also a ton of old Take basic things, so right here we go. I mean, I have now 16 U.D.O. albums out and I imagine we have enough music to do a setlist without having Take tunes.”