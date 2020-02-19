[Dirty HONEY To Report New Tunes In The Spring]

Filthy HONEY, the hotly buzzed band that is providing the Millennials and Gen Z what they’ve been starved for — large-electrical power, attractive, gritty, and unapologetically-loud-AF rock’n’roll — will head to Byron Bay, Australia in early spring to document new audio with producer Nick DiDia (RAGE Versus THE Equipment, PEARL JAM) who manufactured the band’s self-titled EP. This announcement is built as the band’s 2nd single, “Rolling 7’s”, blasts into the Leading 10 at Lively Rock Radio at No. 9, next in the footsteps of Filthy HONEY‘s debut solitary, “When I am Long gone”, that produced record business historical past past drop when it went to #1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Chart, the to start with time in the chart’s 40-yr heritage that an unsigned band’s single went to the top rated of that chart.

In other news, Soiled HONEY has declared a series of new dates included to its “Rolling 7’s” 2020 U.S. tour, as very well as its 1st-at any time live shows to be played in Australia and Japan. The itinerary features headline reveals, appearances at main tunes festivals, such as Sonic Temple, Rocklahoma, Obtain festival in Tokyo, and the Beale Road Audio Competition, as well as a number of major rock radio station-sponsored festivals.

Dirty HONEY has played to SRO crowds on all “Rolling 7’s” headline dates, and the band’s impending, verified 2020 itinerary is stated below. “Rolling 7’s Tour” VIP deals and ticket pre-profits get started this Thursday, February 20 at 10 a.m. (local), and the public on-sale starts off Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. (neighborhood). Log on to www.dirtyhoney.com for all ticketing and VIP packages specifics.

Dirty HONEY — Marc LaBelle (vocals), John Notto (guitar), Justin Smolian (bass) and Corey Coverstone (drums) — kicked off 2020 with a Finest New Alt/Artist nomination for the forthcoming 2020 iHeart Radio Songs Awards, remaining named on Revolver‘s Admirer Poll as one particular of the “five Bands Very likely to Crack Out in 2020,” regarded as Canadian rock radio’s Mo. 1 Intercontinental Breakout Artist for 2019, and has gathered extra than 16 million overall streams.

Tour dates:

Feb. 21 – Nuemos – Seattle, WA

Feb. 22 – Polaris Hall – Portland, OR

Feb. 25 – Slim’s – San Francisco, CA

Feb. 28 – El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Mar. 29 – Download Pageant – Tokyo, JapanApr. 11 – Byron Bay Bluesfest – Byron Bay, AustraliaApr. 12 – Byron Bay Bluesfest – Byron Bay, AustraliaApr. 17 – WXTB 98 RockFest, Amalie Arena – Tampa, FLApr. 18 – WJRR Earth Day B’Day, Central Florida Fairgrounds – Orlando, FLApr. 21 – The Masquerade/Purgatory – Atlanta, GAApr. 24 – WDHA Rocks the Rock, Prudential Middle – Newark, NJApr. 25 – WAAF Significant Gig, DCU Heart – Worcester, MAApr. 27 – Les Foufournes Elecriques – Montreal, QCApr. 28 – Lee’s Place – Toronto, ONApr. 29 – Rec Room – Buffalo, NYMay well 01 – FM 99/Lunatic Luau, Veterans United Home Financial loans Amphitheatre – Virginia Seaside, VA

May 03 – Beale Road Music Pageant – Memphis, TNMay well 15 – Sonic Temple – Columbus, OH

May well 16 – MMR*Q @BB&T – Camden, NJ

May possibly 19 – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille – Warrendale, PAMay perhaps 21 – 1194 Lounge – Memphis, TN

May possibly 22 – Rocklahoma – Pryor, Okay

Could 24 – KEGL-FM BFD, Dos Equis Pavillion – Dallas, TX

included dates