Disabled asylum seeker imprisoned in Louisiana, parole to New Jersey

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A disabled Honduran man seeking asylum has been released by Louisiana immigration services, a civil rights group said Thursday.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union in Louisiana, 23-year-old Manuel Amaya Portillo has been granted humanitarian probation and will remain with a sponsor in New Jersey while his asylum application is pending.

He had been detained in Louisiana facilities since October after being picked up for unauthorized entry.

The ACLU said Amaya Portillo was only about three feet tall. He has a malformed leg as well as neurological and heart problems. Amaya Portillo is seeking persecution in Hondura’s asylum for his disability and physical deformities, the ACLU said in a press release.

The ACLU has reported that immigration authorities did not provide him with adequate facilities or medical care while he was detained in a facility in Winnfield and then in Jena.

“The system failed him from the start,” lawyer Eunice Cho said in an interview last week.

In a letter to immigration and customs officials last week, ACLU lawyers said Amaya Portillo had no access to disabled facilities or a wheelchair in Winnfield. According to the letter, he had a wheelchair in Jena, but was unable to navigate him through the internment camp and had difficulty using the sanitary facilities.

“This is good news, but we cannot lose sight of the fact that there are thousands of other asylum seekers suffering from brutal conditions in remote detention centers across the state. Katie Schwartzmann, ACLU of the Louisiana Legal Department, said in Thursday’s press release.

An email asking for comment from an ICE officer in Oakdale, Louisiana did not receive an immediate response.