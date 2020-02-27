[disabled-mum-and-son-left-in-‘sickening’-sutton-hostel-wherever-‘overdoses-and-prostitution-rife’]

We will use your e mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivateness Noticefor details of your facts safety rights Invalid Electronic mail

A disabled mum and her 3-calendar year-previous son, who is also disabled, have been remaining in a “sickening” hostel by Sutton Council the place she suggests men and women overdose, prostitution is rife and thieving is commonplace.

For times water was left cascading by means of the ceilings into the communal areas and the locks on cabinets are frequently smashed open so individuals can steal foods.

Lisa Subject, 25, and her three-calendar year-outdated son, Benny-Ray Harvey, have been at the hostel on Carshalton Highway for 9 months now irrespective of currently being originally explained to by the council it would be for 6 months.





Lisa Area (center) with her son, Benny, and mum, Theresa who has named the residing situations “inhumane”

(Impression: Grahame Larter)



MyLondon’s photographer Grahame Larter, who noticed the hostel, stated: “I see a lot of these types of qualities and I’m truly shocked. It’s up there with one of the worst places I have observed.

“It is sickening.”

Lisa explained to MyLondon: “We have had addicts overdose listed here. One particular woman, I considered she had died on the stairs. It was so terrifying, she was sat at the prime lifeless.

“She would smoke crack and heroin in the bogs! It really is insane.”

Lisa reported one more drug person who lived in the hostel would use the she stayed in area for prostitution.

Employed condoms are usually located left on the path alongside the hostel.





The hostel is squalid and the locks on the doors are frequently broken

(Picture: Grahame Larter)



Next doorway to the hostel is understood to be an notorious brothel that retains normal functions.

Theresa Subject, Lisa’s mum, stated: “The door at the hostel is often remaining open up. Drunken gentlemen occur in imagining it is the brothel.

“They’ll be attempting Lisa’s door cope with asking ‘is this exactly where the party is?'”

Lisa told MyLondon: “People try to rip the handle off the door. It is received so free.

“I am scared of what will happen to me and then what about my boy Benny.”

Theresa included: “In all of the lengthy several years of my everyday living I’ve never found the slumbering dumps that they have my Benny in. It’s inhumane.”

Equally Lisa and Benny reside in a solitary space at the hostel.

When the shower upstairs is used, drinking water cascades down the partitions of the shared areas, flooding the spot.





Water pours in via the ceiling anytime any person works by using the shower earlier mentioned

(Graphic: Grahame Larter)



If you want to get by to the washing equipment you have to stroll by means of pools of h2o.

The shared kitchen was described by our photographer as “vile” with damaged fittings and doorways hanging off cabinets.

Lisa claimed: “You have no concept how many locks I have been as a result of that have been busted open. Our food items has been stolen.”

According to Lisa two cancer clients also live in the hostel and their food stuff is regularly stolen.

Despite the fact that Lisa and Benny have an en-suite the toilet has been damaged for months irrespective of problems to the landlord.

Benny is the only youngster in the hostel.





Benny-Ray has a host of disabilities such as mobility problems and respiratory challenges

(Graphic: Grahame Larter)



Theresa stated: “He’s constantly unwell. His weight is all above the location. It’s regularly freezing in there.”

Benny has a host of issues which include severe mobility challenges, lousy learning expertise as well as bowel and respiratory issues.

Sutton Council have recognised him as being disabled and as Theresa put it: “He won’t be able to climb stairs, leap, struggles to even walk – all the issues most children do.”





The one space where Benny and Lisa lock them selves away from the drug end users and drunks wanting for prostitutes



Lisa also has issue relocating that stems from problems with her backbone, as effectively mental health problems.

Theresa thinks the council are neglecting Lisa and Benny.

The unfortunate pair have been technically homeless for many years, staying placed for a while in scandal stricken Willow House, which was explained by an MP as a “deathtrap” prior to remaining housed in a Travelodge for nine months.

Theresa explained: “It is been heading on for three many years, Lisa are not able to just take it any longer.”





Filthy h2o swimming pools in the communal

(Picture: Grahame Larter)



When introduced with these accusations a spokesperson for Sutton Council said: “We acquire the accommodation of inhabitants who want our guidance pretty critically.

“We are in make contact with with the resident in question to provide correct assist.

“We are unable to comment in depth on personal cases.”





Do you have a dilemma with your housing? You should get in touch on [email protected]