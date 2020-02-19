[disabled-puppy-dog-and-pigeon-develop-into-besties-at-rescue-shelter,-starting-to-be-an-web-sensation]

ROCHESTER, New York (KABC) — Just one normally flies and just one stays on the ground, but a pigeon and a dog are proving friendship can be sparked wherever.

Herman the pigeon and Lundy the Chihuahua are the cutest detail.

The two became quickly buddies when they were taken in by The Mia Foundation, a rescue that rehabilitates animals with actual physical deformities in Rochester, New York.

Herman has neurological problems and cannot fly, when Lundy won’t be able to wander.

The rescue’s founder, Sue Rogers, place them with each other and they started off cuddling just about straight away.

Rogers reported she was blown absent.

She posted images of the pair on social media and the foundation lifted $six,000 in two days.

Lundy could be going to a new home soon, but lots of are thinking if they are going to also undertake Herman.