Disabling battery status management in macOS Catalina 10.15.5

In the second macOS Catalina 10.15.5 beta, Apple has added a new battery status management feature to the Mac to extend the battery life and battery life of modern Mac notebooks (also known as Thunderbolt 3 ports) by reducing chemical aging. .

Battery Status Management is an intelligent feature that analyzes the status and charging pattern of your Mac notebook battery, and you can use this information to keep your battery in good condition if you don’t charge your MacBook at full capacity.

Charging your MacBook 100% and then leaving it plugged in without draining the battery will reduce battery life, which Apple is trying to avoid. Macs with frequently connected and charged batteries may display the Battery Manager feature to stop charging after a full charge.

Battery status management is fully enabled and can be disabled for those who do not wish to use the feature. Protecting battery health will be useful for most Mac users, but there may be situations where battery condition management isn’t ideal, such as when you leave the house and need maximum battery life, so you might want to know how to reverse this. out and in.

All battery status controls can be found in the Energy Saver section of System Preferences, as shown below.

Open System Preferences. Select the Energy Saver section, which is indicated by a light bulb. Select Battery Status. Click the check box next to Battery Status to clear it. Click the Disable button to confirm.

When upgrading to ‌macOS Catalina‌ version 10.15.5, Battery Health Management is enabled by default and those who do not want to use it must be turned off manually.

‌MacOS Catalina‌ 10.15.5 is currently limited to developers, but you will see a public release of the not-too-distant service, which will bring battery status management to all users for the 2016 or later MacBook Pro and 2018 or later MacBook Air.

