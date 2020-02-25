disappointment-for-barcelona-in-opposition-to-napoli-as-artuo-vidal-and-sergio-busquets-suspended-for-champions-league-second-leg-and-gerard-pique-limps-off-injured-right-before-el-clasico

Barcelona were being forced to maintain on for a 1-1 attract towards Napoli in Italy in the initial leg of their Champions League knockout tie, in what was a frustrating evening for Quique Setién on his debut in the opposition.

Antoine Griezmann scored his initial away goal due to the fact February 2017 to terminate out Dries Mertens’ fantastic exertion as the Serie A facet sat deep and seemed to counter at each and every possible option.

Getty Photos – Getty Dries Mertens celebrates his great target

Faced with the exhausting job to owning to crack down a turgid low block assembled by Gennaro Gattuso and his coaching staff members, Barca have been then even more frustrated when Arturo Vidal observed pink.

The Chile global was deployed wide out on the right hand side to supply width when Lionel Messi came within and his stress became distinct as he clashed heads with Mario Rui.

To make issues even worse, Sergio Busquets will also not be obtainable for the 2nd leg via suspension, even though Gerard Pique limped off late on just after appearing to roll above his ankle in the box.

The Spain intercontinental could nicely skip Sunday’s clash absent to bitter rivals Real Madrid, even though Vidal and Busquets are certainly out of the return leg at the Camp Nou on March 18.

AFP or licensors Vidal will join Busquets in the stands after viewing purple

Lionel Messi, who scored four plans in the five- earn above Eibar which place Barcelona best of LaLiga, sent an early likelihood about prior to Napoli produced a breakaway rely as Mertens swept them in entrance.

Piotr Zielinski received possession from Junior Firpo and billed down the correct prior to slicing the ball throughout the edge of the Barcelona spot.

Mertens took a touch in advance of curling a fantastic end in excess of a static Ter Stegen and into the best corner – a strike which saw the Belgian grow to be Napoli’s joint document scorer, degree on 121 goals with Marek Hamsik.

Barcelona appeared for a swift reaction ahead of 50 %-time but failed to extend the household defence or test keeper David Ospina.

Getty Visuals – Getty Antoine Griezmann swept dwelling earlier David Opsina

The Partenopei could have been even further in advance following 42 minutes when a cost-free-kick was only partial cleared, Fabian Ruiz fed Jose Callejon and his cross was fired just broad by centre-again Kostas Manolas.

Barca arrived out with more depth at the begin of the 2nd 50 %.

Busquets caught Mertens with a high deal with which saw the defensive midfielder proven a yellow card and the Belgian ultimately hobbled off, to be replaced by Arkadiusz Milik in the 54th minute.

Napoli ongoing to be pushed again by Barcelona’s press and Griezmann equalised following 57 minutes.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Piqur could also skip the next leg

Nelson Semedo beat the offside trap from Busquets’ move when he darted into the suitable facet of the spot and crossed for the French Earth Cup winner to smash the ball in from close vary.

Napoli, who finished 2nd in Group E behind holders Liverpool, soon threatened once more.

Captain Lorenzo Insigne weaved his way into the left of the Barcelona region and forced Ter Stegen into a small conserve.

The German was notify again to occur off his line and block from Callejon.

Danny Mills indicates Lionel Messi would not get in Gentleman City’s team – ‘Who would you consider out?’

At the other conclusion Messi appeared to get on the conclusion of an exchange with Vidal and collided with Ospina as the Napoli keeper made a brave conserve, which saw both equally players will need treatment method.

Umtiti headed above a corner from Messi just before Vidal observed pink, this means he will be suspended for the return at the Nou Camp following thirty day period.