Disaster statement: Lightfoot, Pritzker publishes disaster proclamation for lakefront after damage caused by winter storms

City and state officials on Thursday declared a local disaster for parts of the Lake Michigan shoreline after floods in January devastated areas along the lake.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a proclamation and sent a letter to Gov. JB Pritzker in which he asked for state aid, in which he said that a winter storm on January 10 and 11 had seriously damaged the coastline, infrastructure and recreational areas of the city of Chicago.

Pritzker, for his part, issued a proclamation of the state disasters for the Cook and Lake provinces, while asking FEMA extra time to prepare a federal disaster statement, according to a statement from the governor’s office. With the statement, affected municipalities can apply for federal funding to alleviate the damage.

“One of Chicago’s strongest assets is our lake shore, and due to the severity of the recent storms, we have witnessed irreparable damage to our beaches and infrastructure on the lake,” Lightfoot said. “Although the city has worked intensively in recent months to respond to the damage and to secure the infrastructure and beaches along our lakeside – it is clear that this is a challenge that we cannot solve on our own.”

The January storm brought 55 mph gusts of wind and waves crashing up to 20 feet along the shoreline, closed streets and flooded beaches. The beaches of Rogers and Howard in Rogers Park were completely closed off after the storm.

As the water levels in Lake Michigan have steadily increased, city departments have worked with the US Army Corp of Engineers to prevent shoreline damage and erosion, the mayor’s office said. More than 10,000 meters of riprap have been installed along the beaches of North Side, with more planned for areas on the lake between 48th and 50th streets.

In addition, the city has installed thousands of feet of concrete barriers and sandbags in “sensitive locations on the north and south sides,” the mayor’s office said. They are designed to prevent flooding on vulnerable roads such as Sheridan Road, Lake Shore Drive and South Shore Drive, the last of which was stopped for hours during the January storm.

Contribution: Stefano Esposito