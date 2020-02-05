Disclosure and Khalid team up again to form the defiant new song ‘Know Your Worth’

Disclosure and Khalid have teamed up again on the new collaborative single “Know Your Worth”.

It follows the couple’s collaboration in 2019 on “Talk” from Khalid’s last LP “Free Spirit”.

The new track is a hymn of self-acceptance and defiance, as Khalid says: “You don’t know what you deserve, all the things I know will put you in the first place / Find someone who loves you most. “Listen to this below.

Already in the summer of 2018 Disclosure released a series of new tracks in quick succession – “Ultimatum”, “Moonlight”, “Love Can Be So Hard” and “Where Angels Fear To Tread” – which finally formed their “Moonlight”. EP, their last solo effort.

The previous year, the Lawrence brothers announced that they would take a break from music and send a handwritten letter to Twitter.

The brothers released their last album, “Caracal”, in 2015. In a 4-star review, NME said about the LP: “Caracal” is about making disclosure mature, evolving and showing the listener how you rave respectfully, that’s dance music for adults. “

However, it seems like a new album is on the agenda – the band has been announced for a number of summer festivals, including Lovebox (where they appear as headline alongside Khalid) and Rock Werchter.