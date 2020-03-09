Disclosure announced at the last minute DJs in the UK

Disclosure announced details of two last minute DJs UK.

Staging a duo consisting of brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence, to speak at the London and Manchester areas Verhausa YES 13 and 14 March respectively. Tickets go on sale March 11 11 hours, and they can be purchased here.

It came after the duo returned last month with his first new music since 2018. After an exchange of new track “Ecstasy” they spent it “Tondo” and “Expressing What Matters”.

🌍 London and Manchester

Friday, March 13 Saturday, March 14

Sign up for pre-sale tickets https://t.co/VLYJn06vFR pic.twitter.com/BCISj39dxF

– Disclosures (@disclosure) March 6, 2020

They said about “Ecstasy”: “This song appeared in early 2019 during a writing session in the house of Guy in London We are curiously few samples from a variety of discos and soul records to the 70s, when all of a sudden.” Fantasy “dream aquarium He gave us exactly what we were looking for. This song is made solely in order to put a man on foot and right on the dance floor. “

Besides cameos on two tracks Khalid – “Talk” in 2019 and “Know the guard” in 2020 – “Ecstasy” – this is the first material of the new material, which the brothers released after the EP “Moonlight” in 2018.

The duo has already been confirmed on a number of shows this spring and summer, including performances at Coachella, Primavera Sound and Lovebox.