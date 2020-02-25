disclosure-share-a-second-new-track,-‘tondo’:-“it’s-quick,-punchy-and-above-all-fun”

Disclosure have shared a next new track this night. You can listen to ‘Tondo’ beneath.

The music is the next piece of new music the duo – comprised of brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence – have launched considering that 2018. Yesterday, the band introduced ‘Ecstasy’ as part of their most up-to-date Kitchen area Combine.

‘Ecstasy’ attributes a sample of ‘Fantasy’, the title keep track of from the second album by ’70s soul team Aquarium Aspiration, with Gloria Jones’ vocals minimize in between pulsating beats and synth bursts.

Now, the group have unveiled that the upbeat ‘Tondo’ is encouraged by African genres of music – anything the team have been discovering in modern years.

Talking about the track, the Lawrence brothers reported: “Over the previous few many years, we have been exploring a lot more and extra African genres of audio.

“This precise monitor samples the fantastic Cameroonian musician Eko Roosevelt. If this observe is something, it’s quick, punchy & above all…fun.” You can listen to the new observe in this article:

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PD3u5P08UUE?feature=oembed" title="Disclosure, Eko Roosevelt - Tondo (Audio)" width="696"></noscript>

Previous week (February 21), the pair instructed supporters they would be back “very soon”, promising new product and dwell displays.

Producing in an e-mail newsletter, Disclosure said: “We’ve been doing work hard in the studio for a extended time and we have bought some fascinating news for you all Incredibly soon…stay tuned on all ur socials to continue to be up to day.”

They also promised “a bunch of shows all about the world” in the forthcoming months.

The duo have currently been confirmed for a selection of shows this spring and summer, like appearances at Coachella, Primavera Seem, and Lovebox.

Apart from a cameo on two Khalid tracks – 2019’s ‘Talk’ and 2020’s ‘Know Your Worth’ – ‘Ecstasy’ is the to start with piece of new product the brothers have released considering that their 2018 EP ‘Moonlight’.