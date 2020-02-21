[disclosure-tease-new-music-and-international-live-shows:-“we’ve-been-performing-hard”]

Disclosure have said they will be back again “very soon” with new substance and stay displays.

In a publication email the duo wrote that they’ve been “working hard” in the studio and have “a bunch of displays all over the world” booked.

Presumably, brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence have been crafting the stick to-up to their next album, ‘Caracal’, which was introduced much more than four several years back in September 2015.

Disclosure

The whole information reads: “Hey everyone….we’re back! We’ve been operating hard in the studio for a prolonged time and we’ve received some fascinating news for you all Really soon…stay tuned on all ur socials to continue to be up to day.

“Also, this yr we’re heading to be enjoying a bunch of exhibits all over the entire world & can’t wait around to see you all yet again!

“We’ve also put alongside one another a massive Spotify playlist – ‘Disclosure’s History Bag’ for anybody who desires to get inside our heads & listen to every little thing we do at household and on tour. Look at it out and hit the observe button for weekly updates.”

Meanwhile, the brothers teamed up with Khalid not long ago for their collaborative solitary ‘Know Your Worth’. It follows the pair’s 2019 collaboration on ‘Talk’, from Khalid’s past LP, ‘Free Spirit’.

Back again in the summer of 2018 Disclosure shared a amount of new tracks in swift succession – ‘Ultimatum’, ‘Moonlight’, ‘Love Can Be So Hard’ and ‘Where Angels Concern To Tread’ – which finished up forming their most new hard work: ‘Moonlight’ EP.