It was March 2018 and Hailey Anderson was a nursing student at Binghamton University. Graduation was just around the corner, as was the nursing job in a hospital not far from the home of Long Island, New York. Haley’s mother, Karen Anderson, told CBS News Maria Elena Salinas in an exclusive interview with “48 Hours” that she was excited about the prospect of her daughter returning home and is planning a big celebration. Karen never dreamed that Haley would never reach her graduation.

It all started early Thursday morning, March 8th. Haley and her roommates had a board game and drank, and finally arrived at bed around 4am. 48 hours “. At first, Artin says he wasn’t worried. “When I wasn’t first contacted by her, I didn’t think” Oh, something bad happened. ”

Haley was very independent and talented, Artin says. She also had many friends and dated many. Other roommates at Artin and Haley couldn’t have a friend in trouble. It wasn’t until late at night that Haley didn’t show up at the local bar gatherings until they started to worry. Haley has never been up and she didn’t seem to disappear from social media or be called repeatedly. So one of his roommates decided to use the Find My Friends app to track Haley’s iPhone, and found that Haley’s cell phone was in another nursing student’s Orlando Tercero apartment.

Having contacted Haley at the party, Tercello became her friend. Orlando was deeply concerned with Haley, as his roommate Jesse Bua said “48 hours.” But it was a tense friendship. Bua says. “They were sometimes arguing … and sometimes they laughed hysterically … and at other times they kept their distance and couldn’t see each other for a while.”

Artin says Tercero was very jealous of Haley spending time driving home, often stopped by uninvited people. When Haley’s iPhone seemed to be in an apartment in Tercelo, Altin and another roommate, Michelate Paris, went looking for their friends.

What they didn’t know was that Tercello’s sister had already called the police. Her brother left her anxious voicemail and she wanted someone to do a welfare check. Police knocked on the door, and they left when no one answered. The Tercelo car was gone and no one seemed to be at home. Artin and Topalli also knocked and were unresponsive, but I knew Haley’s phone was still inside, so I decided to climb through the window.

Within hours, police found footage from security cameras from several different locations that proved murder.

It started with a camera that first filmed him and Haley at Tercelo’s house and ended up with a camera showing that Tercelo boarded a plane to Niselagua at JFK International Airport when he entered his apartment.

Born to a wealthy Nicaraguan family in Miami, Tercello was a dual citizen and grew up in Nicaragua. When he fled from there, US officials worried that he would escape in a murder.

