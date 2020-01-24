Discover payment service volumes up to 9 pct

divide

Discover Financial Services posted fourth quarter earnings that exceeded earnings expectations by credit growth and payment volume.

At $ 2.25, diluted earnings per share were slightly above the $ 2.24 street expectation. Net sales increased 5 percent year over year to $ 2.94 billion.

Total loans increased 6 percent to $ 95.9 billion at the end of the period. On closer inspection of the credit quality, the net depreciation rate rose 11 basis points over the previous year to 3.19 percent. Loan loss provisions increased by $ 38 million.

The company said in supplementary filings filed with its earnings report that the payment service volume was $ 66 billion, an increase of 9 percent over the previous year. Equity grew 5 percent to $ 40.6 billion.

According to the company, card loans increased 6 percent to $ 77.2 billion, student loans increased 3 percent or $ 288 million, and personal loans increased 3 percent or $ 233 million.

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President John Greene said in the conference call with analysts that the majority of the growth in card receivables was due to standardized inventory balances with a lower contribution from advertising balances. He said: “We expect inventory balances to be a key driver of card growth in 2020 as well.”

He also pointed out that almost 70 percent of the increase in claims was due to new accounts, the rest to existing cardholders. According to Greene, loan loss provisions increased 5 percent, mainly due to less credit growth and the progressive normalization of supply in the consumer credit industry.

CEO Roger Hochschild said in the conference call that 2019, with a net profit of $ 3 billion after tax or $ 9.08 and a “healthy return on equity” of 26 percent, was another excellent year for the company. Hochschild said: “These results reflect our business model, which combines the positive features of high return consumer lending and direct banking with the advantages and long-term potential of our own global network.”

