Discover the possible state of Vicky Gulvalson in the new season of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; – Up News info

Bravo / Tommy Garcia

A new report also reveals which housewives will return for the next season 15 of the reality series Bravo, while things don’t look good for Gina Kirschenheiter.

Bravo has difficulty deciding which of the cast members in the next season of ‘The real housewives of Orange County“In addition, fans are curious whether the network will be restored or not Vicky GulvansonThe state as regular in season 15. However, a new report suggests that nothing has changed for Vicky.

According to Radar Online, Vicky will not be increased and will remain relegated to its “friend” status if it accepts its offer. “Vicki has not yet decided whether to accept the role of a friend again,” said a source. “She has time to accept or reject the offer from Bravo’s bigwigs.”

The report also reveals which housewives will return for the new season. “Confirmed and picked up for the cast of RHOC for next season Tamra judge, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-BurkeY Kelly Dodd“said the source, adding that the letters were sent to the ladies on Thursday and Friday.

Although Tamra got one, it was said that she was almost fired from the program.

In the meantime, things don’t look good Gina Kirschenheiter. “Gina could get something at the last minute, but they didn’t send her a van with the rest of the ladies,” the source revealed.

This is after Bravo reportedly could make a major cast change by firing the entire cast. “The collective letters are sent in the week of January 6 and nobody is safe,” said an internal source about the future of housewives. “Bravo managers are considering firing everyone. They don’t want the program to get boring,” the source explains. “They are making the decision now and will let the ladies know in a few days.”

It was reported that executives wanted to maintain strong ratings for “RHOC”. “People tuned in to the Vicki drama, but they also saw her when she wasn’t there,” the source said, insisting that the reality slut “doesn’t drive the whole show.”