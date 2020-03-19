Discovering the Helpers: Northern Quest donates above 500 kilos of food to Union Gospel Mission

March 18, 2020 9:17 PM

Emily Oliver

Posted: March 18, 2020 9:17 PM

SPOKANE, Wash. — It will take a ton to feed a casino, and Northern Quest was not about to let a two-week closure put all that food items to waste.

The resort and casino donated over 500 lbs of meals to the Union Gospel Mission on Wednesday.

“The timing could not be greater,” UGM reported in a submit to Facebook.

The non-financial gain is at the moment brief staffed, and the excess foodstuff will aid feed nearby persons in need to have throughout the scarcity.

Northern Quest announced it was quickly closing on Monday, a working day immediately after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee requested all eating places and bars to close and banned gatherings above 50 persons in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

