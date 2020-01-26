Disease can spread before symptoms appear

China’s health minister Ma Xiaowei has brought some very bad news about the Wuhan corona virus, claiming that people can spread it before they have symptoms.

“This is a milestone,” said Dr. William Schaffner, longtime advisor to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is much more difficult to contain a virus – to track down and immediately quarantine a patient’s contacts – if the patient has spread the disease for weeks before even realizing it has it.

There are seven known strains of human corona viruses

“It means the infection is much more contagious than originally thought,” said Dr. Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“This is worse than we expected.”

A spokesman for the CDC was not immediately available for comment on Sunday.

If the Chinese health minister is right – and there are those who question him – it means that the three confirmed cases in the United States may have been contagious when they flew from Wuhan to California, Illinois, and Washington.

The virus-infested Chinese city of Wuhan, which is already blocked, has blocked most of the vehicles in the city center, and Hong Kong has announced that schools will be closed for two weeks as authorities endeavor to stop the spread of an illness, more of which when 1200 people were infected and 41 people were killed.

“We have to rethink our strategy”

It was only on Friday that the health authorities stated that there was no great risk of transmission of the disease during this incubation period.

“Based on what we now know about this virus, our concern about transmission before the onset of symptoms is low, which is reassuring,” said Dr. Jennifer Layden, epidemiologist at the Illinois Department of Health, at the Friday meeting.

The news from the Chinese health minister should encourage health officials to change this thinking, some infectious disease experts told CNN.

“Assuming Ma is right, we need to rethink our strategy, for sure,” said Dr. Conductor.

Millions of people are banned after two cities have closed to curb the spread of the virus.

Dr. Paul Offit, another longtime CDC consultant, said, given the news from Mr. Ma, that health officials should be alerting people on the flights that Wuhan’s three US patients took on flights that they might be with someone have traveled who is contagious.

“I think the conservative would be to cast a wider network,” he said.

Are Chinese officials right?

In a rapidly expanding, constantly evolving outbreak like this, the information changes frequently.

Mr. Ma, the Chinese health minister, did not explain why he believed the virus could spread before someone showed symptoms, and left some experts skeptical.

“I seriously doubt that the Chinese authorities have data to support this statement,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

“I have seen no evidence in 17 years of working with coronaviruses – SARS and MERS – that have shown that someone was infectious during their incubation period.”

Airport screenings in countries around China have started to limit the potentially rapid spread of the virus.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome and respiratory syndrome in the Middle East are both caused by coronaviruses. While everyone has killed hundreds of people around the world, there have been only a handful of cases in the US and no deaths.

Dr. Offit, on the other hand, said he would not be surprised if the Chinese health minister is right and the Wuhan coronavirus can spread while people are asymptomatic. Measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox spread this way, he said.

Still, he is optimistic that the US can control the outbreak before it gets out of control, as is the case in China.

This is because the spread of the outbreak does not just depend on the time of infection. It also depends on how easily the virus spreads. Some viruses, like measles, can easily spread to people across the room. Other viruses only spread with much closer contact.