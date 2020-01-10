Loading...

Public health officials said they were investigating three cases of veteran disease in two nursing homes on the north side on Friday.

According to a press release from Illinois, two residents of the Balmoral nursing home, 2055 W. Balmoral, and a resident of Admiral at the Lake, 929 W. Foster, have diagnosed veteran disease.

“We recently discovered that one of our residents while in hospital was diagnosed with veteran disease and is currently receiving appropriate medical care at the local hospital,” said Nadia Geigler, CEO of The Admiral at the Lake in a statement. “We have spoken with the resident’s family and we work closely with local authorities and partners.”

State public health officials try to determine if the residents contracted the disease in the nursing home.

In response to his two cases, Balmoral Nursing Home has implemented water restrictions and placed water filters in its facility, according to state health officials. Admiral on the Lake “takes precautions as recommended by the Chicago Department of Public Health [s], Illinois Department of Public Health,” Geigler said.

“The facility performs water treatment and testing,” said Meir Stern, a Balmoral administrator, in a statement. “The water in the facility has been consistently tested negative for Legionella. The most recent test was December 2019. The facility meets the recommendations of CDPH and IDPH. No other persons have shown signs or symptoms in the facility. “

Veteran disease can be deadly. Thirteen people have died since 2015 after contracting the disease at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. In Chicago, three people staying at JW Marriott Chicago, 151 W. Adams, died of the disease after an outbreak in 2012 at the Loop hotel.

Legionella disease is a serious lung infection caused by Legionella bacteria. Those who contract the disease often experience symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, fever and muscle pain and headache.

Although the bacteria are often found in natural waterways, the disease can be particularly dangerous when found in large buildings with complex water systems such as hotels, hospitals and long-term care facilities, according to public health officials.

People usually contract the disease by breathing in small drops of water with Legionella bacteria. Often shower heads, washbasin faucets, hot tubs and decorative fountains are a source of a veteran disease outbreak, health officials said.