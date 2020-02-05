IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) – Two Iowans are quarantined Wednesday night, awaiting test results for the deadly Novel Coronavirus, which killed 426 people in China and the Philippines, according to the World Health Organization.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that two people who recently returned from a trip to China were video-tested for the virus on Wednesday afternoon.

For data protection reasons, IDPH does not retain any further information about the patients or their whereabouts. Health officials say the risk to Iowans is currently low and that cases in the Midwest shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“We have to recognize that we live in a networked world,” said Dr. Jorge Salinas, a specialist in infectious diseases at the hospitals and clinics of the University of Iowa. “We have people from all over the world who live here in Iowa.”

Dr. Salinas says symptoms of a respiratory illness like Novel Coronavirus are very similar to symptoms of the flu. Only people who have recently been to China or who have interacted with someone have to worry.

The UIHC system asks travel patients to keep the virus away from their facilities.

“Have you been traveling for the past 14 days? Are you experiencing symptoms such as fever or cough?” Said Dr. Salinas.

Dr. Salinas said he wasn’t particularly worried, however. as multiple coronavirus patients were treated at home or in outpatient settings.

The IDPH expects test results for the two endangered Iowans and updates them This website several times a week with new information.