DISENFRANCHISED: Iowa felons cannot yet meet

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – Last December, Kentucky restored offenders ‘voting rights, making Iowa the last state to completely lose offenders’ voting rights.

“I think it’s pretty revealing that we’re the last country on the issue,” Veronica Fowler said Iowa ACLU,

Governor Kim Reynolds addressed the issue in her January speech, instructing employees to remove the backlog of applications for those entitled to regain their voting rights. According to the Des Moines Register This was fixed days before Caucus 2020.

“I think those of us who can vote take it for granted, and I think that people who can vote have been taken away, especially in a state like Iowa that is so politically aware and committed that it really is is a destructive thing. Said Fowler.

A constitutional change, HJR 14, this session will take place before the Iowa Senate after he died at the Iowa House last year. In order to change the state’s constitution, it has to be passed in two legislative sessions before it is submitted to the public for voting.

This is a step that the ACLU supports.

“We would ask what is it about? The person committed the crime, they used the time, how long do we want to punish them? “Said Fowler.

Fowler found that voting restoration after a series of studies would likely lower the relapse rate in Iowa.

She also noticed the difference in color tones. In its latest newsletter, the ACLU says: “One in ten adult black Iowans cannot vote because they have been convicted of a crime.”

Contact Governor Reynold’s office for information on how to restore voting rights in Iowa Website.