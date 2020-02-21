[‘Disgrace’ and ‘small club’ – what Jose Mourinho mentioned about Spurs and their gamers through his time at Chelsea]

Jose Mourinho is devoid of question one particular of the most enigmatic and vibrant figures in the game.
‘The Special One’ is at present in demand of Tottenham – a workforce he infamously stated he’d never ever manage when he was in the Chelsea dugout.
The Portuguese manager will be on the lookout to increase to his amazing trophy cabinet at Spurs, owning already designed a constructive begin to life in north London.
In the course of spells at Chelsea (two) and Manchester United, the 57-12 months-aged gained 3 Premier Leagues, four League Cups, 1 FA Cup and one particular Europa League.
Mourinho goes head-to-head with Chelsea as soon as much more this Saturday lunchtime – a sport which is Live on talkSPORT – acquiring by now dropped 2- on house soil just prior to Xmas.
And in advance of that crunch come upon among the two Champions League rivals, talkSPORT.com has run by way of some of the very best rates Mourinho made with regards to Tottenham even though he was Blues manager.
MOURINHO’S Document From CHELSEA (Following Handling THEM)
Online games: 10
Won: 4
Drawn: 1
Misplaced: 5
Targets for: nine
Objectives in opposition to: 13
Acquire percentage: 40 per cent
“Because people today really don’t pay to see one crew enjoy and the other staff slipping down, demanding to see the healthcare division.
“There have been 5 minutes of extra time at the conclusion. For me, there must have been 15.
“If you experienced stopped the watch each and every time they fell down, there would have been 15 minutes.
“[Thimothee] Atouba was down hurt for 5 minutes and then took 5 minutes to wander off the pitch. The referee has to defend in opposition to this.
Jamie O’Hara defends Jose Mourinho right after Tony Cascarino mentioned fashionable football was ‘leaving him behind’
“We concluded with all our strikers on – Kezman, Duff, Drogba and Gudjohnsen. You don’t end with so a lot of attackers on if the other crew are also seeking to get it.
“The next time, alternatively of possessing William Gallas and Alexei Smertin on the bench, I will have Adrian Mutu and Arjen Robben. I don’t need defenders.
“It is extremely tricky for a keeper who has only to sit in a chair all activity for the reason that the ball does not come in close proximity to him.”
‘Disgrace’ – Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea – September 28, 2013
Mourinho labelled Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen ‘a disgrace’ immediately after his clash with Fernando Torres led to the Spaniard becoming sent off at White Hart Lane.
The Blues ahead obtained a next warning immediately after an innocuous aerial duel with Belgium worldwide Vertonghen.
Speaking soon after the video game, Mourinho explained: “Some foreign gamers when they come to England nonetheless hold their society and it’s a shame you do that to a human being from your identical work. I assume it’s a disgrace.”
‘A pretty fantastic team’ – Chelsea 3- Tottenham – December three, 2014
“We performed from a really great workforce and they showed that in the course of some intervals in the match.
“They started better than us and need to have scored just before us, but following our very first goal our crew turned extra steady and self-confident and we managed the sport.
“I’m definitely happy with the factors, general performance and spirit of the players. It’s also heavy a final result, though, for Tottenham.”
‘I adore Chelsea supporters far too much’ – Chelsea two- Tottenham – Ahead of 2015 League Cup last (March 1)
Questioned if he was approached in 2007 by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, Mourinho replied: “I could not go.
“I could not teach in England for two several years [after his axing from Chelsea in September 2007].”
But in 2015, he rejected the club when once more just after his 2nd spell at Stamford Bridge arrived to a untimely conclusion, prior to using the reins at Manchester United.
It was then Mourinho emphatically claimed he would in no way control Spurs.
“I would not choose the occupation since I appreciate Chelsea supporters also a great deal,” he extra.
MOURINHO’S Document Against HIS Former SIDES (Right after Taking care of THEM)
Games: 25
Won: 13
Drawn: 3
Missing: nine
Aims for: 34
Ambitions from: 26
Acquire price: 52 for every cent
