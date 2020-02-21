[‘Disgrace’ and ‘small club’ – what Jose Mourinho mentioned about Spurs and their gamers through his time at Chelsea]

Jose Mourinho is devoid of question one particular of the most enigmatic and vibrant figures in the game.

‘The Special One’ is at present in demand of Tottenham – a workforce he infamously stated he’d never ever manage when he was in the Chelsea dugout.

The Portuguese manager will be on the lookout to increase to his amazing trophy cabinet at Spurs, owning already designed a constructive begin to life in north London.

In the course of spells at Chelsea (two) and Manchester United, the 57-12 months-aged gained 3 Premier Leagues, four League Cups, 1 FA Cup and one particular Europa League.

Mourinho goes head-to-head with Chelsea as soon as much more this Saturday lunchtime – a sport which is Live on talkSPORT – acquiring by now dropped 2- on house soil just prior to Xmas.

And in advance of that crunch come upon among the two Champions League rivals, talkSPORT.com has run by way of some of the very best rates Mourinho made with regards to Tottenham even though he was Blues manager.

MOURINHO’S Document From CHELSEA (Following Handling THEM) Online games: 10 Won: 4 Drawn: 1 Misplaced: 5 Targets for: nine Objectives in opposition to: 13 Acquire percentage: 40 per cent