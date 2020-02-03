‘Disgusting virus spreaders’: parents receive anonymous email telling children to stay home

Canterbury police are investigating the fact that several parents at a Rolleston school have received an email telling them to keep their children at home – because “you Asians spread the virus”.

“Our Kiwi kids don’t want to be in the same class as your disgusting virus spreaders!” the email says.

The message – which angered and disgusted the community – came from Protect Rolleston and used proton mail.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: customs closes electronic doors; Travelers in China stranded

• Coronavirus: New Zealand government to block travelers from mainland China, as details of recovery mission revealed

• China detects an avian flu epidemic near the epicenter of a deadly coronavirus

• A Lancet article indicates that the coronavirus mortality rate could reach 11%

A Chinese student who saw the email posted on the WeChat bulletin board contacted the Herald, dismayed by the attitude of the anonymous email.

The offending email was sent from an anonymous account and shared on WeChat. Image / supplied

Serena Han said that all Chinese people she knew were taking precautions, including self-quarantine upon their return from China, due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“As the virus has become a global concern, many families have lost loved ones because of the virus. Asians in New Zealand are aware of the current circumstances and have taken steps to self-isolate,” he said. she declared.

“There is no tolerance for any child to be treated as a virus spreader just because they are Asian. They have not seen or had the virus – how could they have the opportunity to become a virus spreader?

“I’m really shocked, I never thought that Asian racism at this level could be seen in New Zealand.”

Police say they are aware of the email and are trying to identify the source.

They say that illegal, abusive or threatening behavior directed at people related to the coronavirus will not be tolerated – and that racism and xenophobia are taken seriously.

Parents are also concerned about how the sender had access to their email addresses.

.