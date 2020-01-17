Dismembered body found in Philadelphia home, possible human trafficking under investigation

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – Officials from a sheriff’s office and a police force are serving a warrant and investigating a possible human trafficking case Thursday evening when they discovered the body of a woman in a trash can in plastic.

Authorities said the body, found in the basement of a house, was decaying and partially dismembered.

Investigators are working to determine the identity of the woman.

BREAK: The sheriff’s mandate in Philadelphia leads to a horrible discovery in the basement of the house in Block 2100 of Porter St.

SVU units also arrived to investigate a possible case of human trafficking.

The sheriff says the woman’s body was decaying and partially dismembered. @ 6abc pic.twitter.com/TKqAJPl3sN

– George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) January 16, 2020

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal said her office, along with the Philadelphia Police Department’s Victims Special Unit, were working in tandem to sign a house robbery warrant.

“When we work together, we get things done,” Bilal told reporters Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff, the SVU Human Trafficking Unit had received a tip on possible human trafficking in the home. They were looking for a missing young woman.

“They were looking for a missing woman who was around 18,” said Bilal.

Once on the scene, the authorities found five people: three men and two women. Some lived at home, according to Bilal.

Bilal said that one of the women was listed on the flight warrant. The woman and the other four were arrested.

Authorities discovered the woman’s body in a plastic trash can in the basement.

Bilal said it was too early to determine whether the body belonged to the missing 18-year-old woman wanted by SVU.

“We have a deceased woman around this age, but she is a Jane Doe until she is identified,” said Bilal.

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All rights reserved.

.