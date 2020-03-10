Disney, among the entertainment stocks that suffered the most coronavirus fears

Shares in most major entertainment and media conglomerates have been severely affected by the ongoing fears surrounding the coronavirus, with Disney, ViacomCBS, Comcast and Fox shares falling below or near their lows. 52 weeks.

Netflix shares also fell on Monday, while AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest movie theater network, saw its stock fall more than 16 percent, though its valuation was just under $ 4.

The slump in the broad sector reflects the fears that the economic effects of a coronavirus outbreak will continue to affect everything from advertising to cinema, as consumers choose to avoid crowded areas and stay home.

On Monday, the Walt Disney Co. saw a 7 percent drop during trading, reducing the stocks of Hollywood’s largest studio by 30% to almost 30% from the all-time high in November. The stock is trading below its 52-week low. Shares of ViacomCBS also fell and dropped more than 8 percent to a new all-time high over the past 12 months.

Fox Corp. shares declined more than 5 percent during trading on Monday, while Netflix dropped to about the same percentage. Netflix shares have continued to accumulate this year and for the past 52 weeks, reflecting a belief that the producer could benefit if filmmakers choose to avoid multiplexes.

AMC saw its stock fall more than 16 percent on Monday, though Chinese-owned movie theater recently said it had so far experienced “little to no” financial impact of a coronavirus scare. AMC was already experiencing difficulty, after reporting last month that it was facing a fourth-quarter loss due to less US movie support and a one-time charge.

