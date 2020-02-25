disney-ceo-bob-iger-stepping-down,-bob-chapek-named-head

NEW YORK — Disney CEO Bob Iger, who steered the corporation through profitable buys of Star Wars, Marvel and Fox’s entertainment enterprises, is stepping down promptly, the organization reported in a surprise announcement Tuesday.

The Walt Disney Co. named Bob Chapek as his alternative. Chapek was most a short while ago chairman of Disney Parks, Ordeals and Merchandise.

Iger will continue being executive chairman via the conclude of his contract Dec. 31, 2021.

Iger said it was an “optimal time” for him to stage down next Disney’s acquisition of Fox’s amusement belongings and the launch of Disney In addition streaming assistance in November.

”Did not see this coming — Wowza,” tweeted LightShed media analyst Rich Greenfield.

Chapek is only the seventh CEO in Disney history.

Iger became CEO of Disney in 2005, succeeding longtime main Michael Eisner. He steered Disney by way of prosperous acquisitions of Lucasfilms, Marvel, Pixar and other makes that turned massive moneymakers for Disney.

He was the No. 2 optimum paid out CEO in 2018, as calculated by The Linked Press and Equilar, an executive info agency. He earned $65.six million. The leading earner was Discovery’s David Zaslav who attained $129.5 million.

Susan Arnold, the impartial guide director of the Disney board claimed succession organizing had been ongoing for various yrs.

Chapek was head of the parks, encounters and items division considering the fact that it was established in 2018. Ahead of that he was chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts considering the fact that 2015. Prior to that, he was president of the Disney Shopper Products section from 2011 to 2015.