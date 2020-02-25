disney-ceo-bob-iger-ways-down,-bob-chapek-named-new-head

NEW YORK (AP) – The Walt Disney Co. has named Bob Chapek CEO, changing Bob Iger, successful straight away.

The surprise announcement Tuesday makes Iger executive chairman. Chapek was most not too long ago chairman of Disney Parks, Activities and Merchandise.

Iger will continue being chairman as a result of the conclude of his contract Dec. 31, 2021.

Iger reported it was an “optimal time” for him to phase down subsequent Disney’s acquisition of Fox’s amusement property and the launch of Disney As well as streaming services in November.

“Did not see this coming — Wowza,” tweeted LightShed media analyst Loaded Greenfield.

Chapek is only the seventh CEO in Disney heritage.

Susan Arnold, the impartial direct director of the Disney board explained succession planning experienced been ongoing for a number of yrs.

Chapek was head of the parks, ordeals and products and solutions division since it was designed in 2018. Before that he was chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts given that 2015. Ahead of that, he was president of the Disney Shopper Items segment from 2011 to 2015.