Disney Channel Reveals Fate of Supporter Beloved Demonstrate ‘Bunk’d’ – Canceled or Renewed?

Bunk’d has been… RENEWED!!

The Jessie spinoff sequence will be back at Camp Kikiwaka for a fifth season.

“Bunk’d has very long been a potent scores driver for Disney Channel, with humorous, relatable people and storylines that continue to resonate with young children everywhere. We’re incredibly psyched to embark on a fifth year with Erin and the gifted young cast as they head off for one more summertime at Camp Kikiwaka,” Kory Lunsford, vice president, Recent Collection, Disney Channels Throughout the world, mentioned in a assertion.

Erin Dunlap, who joined the collection as executive producer in season 4, will return as sole showrunner for season 5. Generation is set to start this drop.

Present sequence regulars Miranda Could, Mallory James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie Jr., Shelby Simmons, and Israel Johnson will all return for the new time.

You can tune in and capture an ALL NEW episode of Bunk’d THIS Friday night (February 28) on Disney Channel!