For anyone who wants a social that is looking for a way to pass the time, Disney + has definitely covered you. The streaming platform offers plenty of childhood favorites – and it has everything it takes to host the perfect Disney Channel Marathon 24-hour-a-day at home. There is no limit to the crazy worlds that DCOM can get you through, from performing in a big concert with cheetah girls to the magic of hollowtown witches. At a time when people across the United States are encouraged to practice self-isolation because of the virus outbreak, there is no better time to explore these films at Disney +.

So where to start? For anyone who grew up watching DCOM, the old favorites can be especially nostalgic. Re-examining a classic DCOM can blow anyone back to early ogets. If anyone from a Disney subscription has somehow not seen any of these classic TV movies, be warned that they can be quite an excursion for the uninitiated – many involve magic. But there’s no time like the present to live the childhood you’ve never had, especially given the need for everyone to be inside. No matter how familiar you are with these films, there is something for everyone about the original Disney Channel campaign.

1. The Smart House (1999)

Disney channel

Stuck in the house? Things could be worse. For example, you could be Ben Cooper High School’s scientific tongue, trying to keep his father from going online to win a computerized smart home, just to have the house released, turning him into a maternal nightmare that catches the whole family.

It’s the perfect movie to kick off a 24-hour marathon nowadays in the age of the virus – just make sure you’re stocked with snacks so you won’t be tempted to ask your empty, not-so-smart home to bring you some.

2. Zenon: The 21st Century Girl (1999)

Disney channel

After spending time at home with a smart home, there is only one place to go: outer space. Zenon: A 21st Century Girl is another 90’s DCOM who envisioned what our contemporary life might be like. It follows Zenon Carr, the son of a resident who lives in an intergalactic space station. After getting involved with the ship’s commander, her parents are deported to Earth, where she must stop a bad plan to undermine her parents at home.

One bonus for watching Zenon is that “Zoom,” a track from the movie, has never been more relevant in the video chat era. Put on this movie and throw yourself a dance party at home.

3. High School Musical (2006)

Disney channel

Did “Zoom” make you dance? One of the classics of the original Disney movie of all time, High School Musical, ready and available at Disney +. We are all in this together. Well, not physically, but wouldn’t it be nice that Troy Bolton himself, Zach Efron, would keep you company in quarantine – at least for a few hours?

4. Camp Rock (2008)

Disney channel

After watching Music High School there is really only one DCOM to expect later: Camp Rock, which helped catapult stars Demi Lovato and Jonas Brothers to major Disney Channel stars, and beyond. You should also look at Joe Jonas’s bang on Camp Rock as an inspiration for your quarantine hair. Apparently he was not allowed to get a haircut in the camp.

5. Cheetah Girls (2003)

Disney channel

Keep singing! Chita Girls, a group of teenagers in New York who meet during rehearsals on talent shows, continue to be superstars – as well as best friends. Fame will challenge their friendship in unexpected ways, but in the end, these four are cheetah girls, cheetah sisters forever.

6. Kelly Cadet (2002)

Disney channel

Now that you are feeling the power of the girl, turn your attention to Cad Kelly, one of Hillary Duff’s most esteemed performances of the early 2000s. The film follows Duff as Kelly, who is thrown from her foundation when forced to attend George Washington Military School. Then, Kelly joins the drill crew, does a pretty entertaining choreography and starts to find her place.

7. Read It and Cry (2007)

Disney channel

If you’re a big fan of Netflix’s “All the Boys I Loved”, then read this and cry is a perfect addition to your DCOM marathon. A shy high school named Jamie Bartlett’s private diary becomes famous and becomes a bestseller after she accidentally puts it in as a homework assignment.

8. Cow Bells (2006)

Disney channel

Disney has always had a special talent for putting characters in uncomfortable situations, and Pre Blas is another great example of putting fish out of water. Eli and Jay Michałka starred in this film as two spoiled sisters forced to work for the family dairy business. Like it’s not hard enough, so they have to become jugglers in order to solve a mystery after someone robs the dairy business. So many layers, so little time.

9. Eddie’s Million Dollar Brewery (2003)

Disney channel

And now for the informally titled DCOM genre: “Dad, my hobby is not a sport.” In Eddie’s successful million-dollar cooking, Eddie Ogden’s baseball coach’s father pushes him to pursue a career as a first-team athlete. But Eddie’s real passion is cooking, and by winning a major culinary competition, he hopes his father becomes more supportive. Bobby Flay also makes a delightful cameo.

10. Johnny Tsunami (1999)

Disney channel

Not every Disney movie about sports had a hero with a hidden passion. In Johnny Tsunami, a Hawaiian teen skier named Johnny Capella struggles with adjusting to cold-weather sports as his family moves to Vermont. But then he discovers a new hobby – snowboarding. Will he succeed in defeating Brett? Or will the two become unexpected friends?

11. Go to simulation (2005)

Disney channel

Inspired by Johnny’s snowboarding training? Next up is Go Figure, the story of aspiring character changer Kathleen Kingsford, who must join a hockey team to pay for a local boarding school tuition. It is not easy to balance hockey exercises, figure skating training and school work. Will Catlin be able to manage her schedule and cope? For anyone who misses any outdoor activity, this is no doubt to watch.

12. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Disney channel

Now it’s quite far from the 24 hour marathon, which means it’s the witch hour. Pretend it’s Halloween and put on Hocus Pocus. Although the film received theatrical publicity, it later became cable TV among the other DCOMs. And now is the perfect time to experience the real horror of Hocus Pocus, which reveals that like many of its makers, the film’s plot is a metaphor for sexual maturity.

13. Seizures (2005)

Disney channel

Depending on the magic theme, Hocus Pocus is followed by spasms. Tia and Tama Mawry portray twin witches, Alex Fielding and Cameran Barnes, who split up at birth and reunite on their 21st birthday. Then, the United New Twins must use their powers to save their kingdom from evil forces.

14. Hollowtown (1999)

Disney channel

Finally, wrap up your magical night with Hollowtown. Fighting sleep by watching Marnie enter Holtown is the only place where supernatural beings can be themselves. Naturally magical connections are created. It’s delightful, and relatively short, which makes it the perfect movie to put you to sleep and officially finish the original 24-hour Disney Channel Marathon.