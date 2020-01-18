Disney drops the name Fox and operates as 20th Century Studios

Disney has decided to drop the Fox name and rename 21st Century Fox’s assets it acquired last year.

After months of speculation, the House of Mouse confirmed on March 12, 2019, the $ 71.3 billion takeover of large stakes in 21st Century Fox, including its film and television studio.

Now it has become known that Disney has dropped the name “Fox”. 20th Century Fox Film Studio becomes 20th Century Studios, and Fox Searchlight Pictures simply becomes Searchlight Pictures, according to Variety.

The same report states that no final decisions have been made on the TV side, which means that there are no plans to change the monikers of the 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios production units. However, a possible name change is being discussed.

On the poster for Searchlight’s next film Downhill with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell, the opening credits begin with “Searchlight Pictures Presents”. The film is the first Searchlight release to be released with the new logo. Call of the Wild, an upcoming family film, will also be released under the 20th century banner without Fox.

The Fox logos will be updated to reflect the change. The most notable change is that the word “Fox” has been removed from the logo marks. The characteristic elements – swirling headlights, monolith, victory fanfare – remain unchanged.

The original 20th Century Fox was created in 1935 from a merger between Twentieth Century Pictures and Fox Film Corporation. The studio released some of the most successful films of all time, including Avatar, Titanic, Home Alone, Die Hard, Alien, Star Wars: A New Hope and Planet of the Apes.

Last week it was revealed that the short-lived, iconic science fiction series Firefly is still in the minds of Fox producers and writers, who don’t rule out a revival.

Since the show’s cancellation, 11 episodes in the first and only season with 14 episodes between 2002 and 2003, fans have asked for more.