Disney drops the name “Fox” and will rename its film studio “20th Century”.

20th Century Fox is an icon in Hollywood history. The epic fanfare title card has appeared in the last 85 years before “The Sound of Music”, “Star Wars” and other major films. But in 2020 this name is no longer.

Disney drops the name Fox from its 20th Century Fox brand and renames the long-standing studio to only 20th Century Studios. The art house production company Fox Searchlight is now known as Searchlight Pictures.

Disney closed a $ 71 billion deal last year to buy Fox’s studio and other assets. The iconic logo, title card and fanfare remain unchanged, minus the name Fox.

The new branding will be shown for the first time in Searchlight Pictures’ “Downhill”, a drama / comedy with Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus that will be released on February 14th. “The Call of the Wild,” an adventure film starring Harrison Ford, will be the first film called 20th Century Studios to hit theaters on February 21.

The name change makes sense because Fox’s remaining assets, such as Fox Entertainment, Fox Sports, and Fox News, are part of Fox Corporation, which has nothing to do with Disney.

However, the name change ended an era in Hollywood.

“The 20th Century Fox name has deep roots in the film, so a small part of Hollywood history is being cut away,” Leonard Maltin, film critic and historian, told CNN Business. “It is one of the pillars of the cinema experience. Even a non-film fan recognizes this logo, this name and this music, which is one of the most famous fanfares in the world.”

20th Century Fox was born in 1935 as a merger between Twentieth Century Pictures and Fox Films.

20th Century Fox has produced some of the most popular and popular films in Hollywood history, including “Die Hard”, “Alien”, “Miracle on 34th Street”, “All About Eve” and “Home Alone”.

Disney dominated 2019 with a record year at the box office, but it was a bumpy year for its newly acquired studio.

Fox films like “Dark Phoenix”, “Stuber” and “The Art of Racing in the Rain” were disappointed at the box office. However, “Jojo Rabbit” and “Ford v Ferrari”, two films by Searchlight and 20th Century, were nominated for several Oscars, including the best picture.

