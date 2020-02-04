Disney employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of costumes avoids jail

ORANGE COUNTY, fla. (WESH) –A former Disney employee who was arrested last year for stealing costumes and memorabilia from the Magic Kingdom has approved a plea that will keep him out of prison.

Patrick Spikes was sentenced to 10 years probation, 250 hours of community service and reparation on Tuesday.

Spikes of Winter Garden and his cousin Blaytin Taunton from Kissimmee were on trial last month, but that was canceled.

Spikes and Taunton have been charged with allegedly breaking into Disney and stealing valuable memorabilia. They were arrested in May 2019.

According to the affidavit, Spikes and Taunton sneaked into the Magic Kingdom and stole $ 7,200 worth of costumes and wigs from the Haunted Mansion.

The filing states that Spikes later received payments from PayPal of nearly $ 30,000 from two different people, including a man from Winter Park.

This man told investigators, “He had bought several items from Patrick Spikes, including the haunted-box dress … (he said) Spikes represented the items as his personal property, which he had received from Disney with permission.”

Investigators said they believed the men committed the Disney burglaries between June 2018 and January 2019.

They pretended that the two were working to gain access and used secret underground tunnels for employees only.

In response to WESH 2 News’ investigation questions, Disney called it a law enforcement matter.

