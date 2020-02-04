Disney expands its Vault, bringing Broadway to the big screen with ‘Hamilton’

In a refreshing twist, Disney enters a new area (Broadway). Instead of filming on stage, the studio will now stage on screen.

It would not be difficult to say that we were all used to Disney a bit and the series of live events of our favorite classics.

Now, though, the studio is getting to release a live, cinematic backdrop for the successful Broadway Hamilton show – according to constellation and creator Hamilton, Lin Manuel-Miranda’s exciting, albeit vague, tweet.

But that was not easy, as Disney beat other candidates and won $ 75 million for global rights at the 2016 Tony Pullitzer Prize.

In particular, Walt Disney Studios has not touched the world of musical theater to date, although the Disney theater team has been producing stage productions for some time, including Broadway adaptations of Disney films such as Beauty & the Beast, Tarzan, the Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Newsies and more recently, frozen.

Perhaps the best part of this news is that the original Broadway cast will give us screens in contrast to Hollywood’s tendency to build newer (newer) talents in the lead roles.

Lynn Manuel Miranda will reprise his role as Alexander Hamilton, along with compatriots Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr), Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton), Renee Elise Goldsberry (Angelica), Daveed Diggs (Lafayette / Jefferson) Jackson, George Washington), Jonathan Groff (King George) of Frozen, Antonio Ramos (John Laurens / Philip Hamilton) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler / Maria Reynolds).

Audiences will soon see their favorite Hamilton songs, such as the wildly popular “My Shot” performed in the comfort of their local cinema – avoiding absurdly expensive theater tickets as the show continues to run in New York as well as city tours San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Hamilton won not only the coveted Tony Award for best music and record 16 nominations and 11 total wins, but also a Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize.

Trading the rights to Broadway’s worldwide film distribution, which has generated $ 634 million in profits to date, was reportedly a long and arduous process. Producers will include Miranda, Jeffery Seller and Thomas Kail – and the director.

Although the studio has no ties to Hamilton’s original production, Disney now has strong ties to Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda compiled original songs for Moana (2016), including favorites such as “How Long Will I Go” and “Do You Know the Way”.

The four-man threat of an actor, dancer, singer and writer / showrunner also co-wrote with Emily Blunt on Mary Poppins Returns (2018).

Miranda was recently added as a composer (alongside Alan Menken) and a producer for Rob Marshall’s computer-aided and live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, already in production.

Hamilton, though shot on stage in 2016 while the original cast and crew remained, will not be released in a theater near you until October 15, 2021.