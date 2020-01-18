Disney is changing the names of Fox Searchlight and 20th Century Fox

Disney has made another major move to expand its brand by eliminating the name ‘Fox’ associated with 20th Century movie studios and Searchlight Pictures.

That’s right, the mouse has literally killed the fox, as the variety was so eloquent.

Formerly known as 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight Pictures, the two will now simply pass from “20th Century Studios” and “Searchlight Pictures”.

But what led to something that looks like a sudden change? In principle, those involved in the industry described the change as “unavoidable” after the acquisition of Disney’s 71st Fox last March, which included 20th Century Fox film and television studios, but not Fox’s broadcast network or Fox News. leadership of the Murdoch family. While definitely a strategic move, it has also created a level of brand confusion for consumers and in many parts of Disney.

The deadline notes that the change has been a long time. A month ago, “Fox” was already dropped from employee emails. If Disney wanted to keep Fox in these corporate names, they could, but Disney’s decision makers decided they wanted to hide their connection to the Fox News name. I can’t blame them for that.

“Fox News” does not scream family-friendly entertainment, although most cinemas probably never confused Fox News or Fox Searchlight or gave it much thought. Disney is about impressions.

Television production companies

Disney has not yet changed the names of 20th Century Fox and Fox 21 Television Studios, but sources say the deadline for these changes is coming. Both of these production companies are now in the Disney Television Studio family, which includes ABC Studios / ABC Signature.

Walt Disney TV, directed by Peter Rice, covers all of these production units. The only non-Walt Disney Television watch company is ESPN.

New Logo, Same Virtual Introduction

Disney knows better than to remove Alfred Newman’s epic track from the 20th century. Built in 1933 and used by Fox since 1935, the thriving music will remain intact as a sign of respect for the heritage.

As for the new 20th Century Studios and Searchlight logos, we can already see the new for the latest. Ads for Searchlight’s Force Majeure remake, Downhill, already have the new Searchlight logo.

The new 20th Century Studios logo will debut with the very silly appearance of Harrison Ford’s adventure film Call of the Wild, which features a CG dog going on an adventure. It doesn’t look like much promising.

Why Disney Owning Fox is Bad for a Movie

20th Century Fox had a nice balance between adult and popcorn fare. They even made popcorn movies, such as the Planet of the Apes franchise, which were more for adults. That’s not what Disney does. They want the whole world to watch their movies. They make rare dramas or R-rated films unless they are under one of their production companies such as Touchstone.

Disney is about its family, which is fair and that is the brand, but fewer 20th Century Fox movies and maybe Fox Searchlight movies around the world are bad for audiences and storytellers.

It’s a smaller place for filmmakers to direct films that aren’t Disney remakes, Star Wars or big name properties. Disney takes up a lot of table space with their real estate and gets many screens in theaters from other studios and filmmakers.

Even when Disney first bought Fox, there were signs of trouble for creative and cultural conflicts. The candidate for the Searchlight Prize, Jojo Rabbit, for example, had some Disney exorcising turmoil about how far he was from Disney’s image.

Good or bad, we need movies like Jojo Rabbit that show audiences differently, but Disney reaches out to people, showing them something they know. It’s the McDonalds of Hollywood.

Disney plans to reduce the production level of the 20th century Fox had, with more emphasis on adaptations, sequences and known properties. Recently, Disney inherited a big hit from Fox with Ford v Ferrari, but this is a movie the studio would never make.

Farewell, 20th Century Fox and Fox projector. Thanks for all the movies.