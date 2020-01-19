Disney + late January 2020: what’s new?

With this series of episodes, all Disney + starter series have ended and only new ongoing series will be started (diary of a future president). The service recently announced that the release dates for its Marvel Original Limited series are being postponed, suggesting that they may have been misjudged by the fact that so little original material was available after The Mandalorian ended. Ideally, Disney + should have a new weekly series that will be available right after the end of the last one, given the question of how long people may stay on the service without a large franchise series following.

Fiction Series

Diary of a future president (Episodes 1-2 of 10)

This half-hour comedy produced by CBS is remarkable as the first Disney + original series from a studio that Disney doesn’t (yet) own. It’s about Elena Cañero-Reed (Tess Romero), who was reinvented by writer Ilana Peña, a crazy ex-girlfriend. But there is a twist that also includes a little non-linear storytelling: episodes include flashing on an older Elena (Gina Rodriguez), who is committed to fulfilling her childhood dream of becoming President of the United States.

Friday, January 17: “Hello World” – Elena ‘s ambitions as president could be over at 12 if she forgets to do her homework.

Friday, January 24: “The New Deal” – Elena and her brother react to the news that their mother has a new boyfriend.

Nonfiction series

Selection of the litter (Episodes 5-6, of 6)

Documentary filmmakers Dana Nachman and Don Hardy created this series based on their film about puppies undergoing rigorous training to be guide dogs.

Friday, January 17: “Meet Your Match” – The puppies that have made it this far go through the final tests to see if they can be assigned to a human customer.

Friday, January 24th: “Finally together” – We see which dogs graduate and see how they meet the people who trained them one last time.

Encore! (Episodes 11-12, of 12)

Disney’s high school musical-style reality show about people returning to their old high schools to play the same musical as years ago has probably turned out to be more remarkable than their actual high school musical spin-off series.

Friday, January 17: “Ragtime” (Pacifica Christian High School, Santa Monica, California)

Friday, January 24: “Anything Goes” (Los Angeles High School, Los Angeles, California)

The world after Jeff Goldblum (Episodes 11-12, of 12)

The last two episodes of this National Geographic series, in which the beloved actor Jeff Goldblum learns the secrets of everyday things.

Friday, January 17: “Pools” – Jeff learns that there are many other types of water besides the pools in the backyard of a movie star.

Frida, January 24: “Jewelery” – Jeff travels the world to learn about the diverse cultural, religious and decorative uses of sparkling stones.

Marvel’s Hero Project (episodes 9-10, of 20)

Marvel’s publisher produces this reality show about children whose activism or community service makes them real superheroes worthy of their own comics.

Friday, January 17: “Exciting Tokata” – A young indigenous activist helps other indigenous children to tell their stories.

Friday, January 24: “High Kickin’ Izzy ”- a girl who won four Taekwondo Championships despite a disability and who teaches other Taekwondo in her free time.

One Day At Disney (episodes 7-8, of 52)

Every short episode of this year-long series is a profile of a Disney project or the people who make it.

Friday, January 17: “Jose Zelaya, Character Designer” – A Disney Channel animated series designer tells his personal story and artistic approach.

Friday, January 24: “Este Meza: Lucasfilm Events” – curator and event coordinator for Star Wars connection events, such as personal appearances by Star Wars robots.

Special offers

Short circuit (episodes 1-14, from 14)

Disney Animation asked its employees to come up with ideas for original short films. This collection contains the 14 films chosen to be shot with the backing and resources of the studio.

New library titles

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Play With Fire (January 18)

Bluey, Season 1 (January 22)