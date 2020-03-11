Disney + launches in India via Hotstar-tech

Disney + content is now available to Indian users via Hotstar. A quick search on Hotstar showed all the popular Disney + series like Mandalorian and The World by Jeff Goldblum now available on the app. The catalog also contains old Disney content.

Disney + launched last November amid growing competition in OTT space dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Disney + had a great start as 10 million subscribers introduced themselves on launch day. In recent months, the streaming platform has gradually evolved into more markets.

For India, he was supposed to be a part of Hotstor’s Disney owner. Ahead of Disney + arrival, Hotstar has unveiled a new logo. On iOS, the rebranded logo also mentioned “Disney + hotstar”. The new logo is available on Android as part of today’s update.

Interestingly, Robert Iger, the then President and CEO of Disney, gave the official launch date for Disney + in India on March 29th. Hotstar also informed users that Disney + content will be available later this month.

Hi! Disney + is coming to Hotstar on March 29th. More details will be shared in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.

– Hotstar (@hotstartweets) March 9, 2020

Based on our early use, Disney + content is likely to be available to Hotstar premium users. Hotstar Premium subscription is available for Rs 999 a year or Rs 299 a month. Disney + availability in India was first reported by MediaNama.

Disney + is live on Hotstar. The app has been updated with new logo, tiles and content. The update also mentioned the Disney + card, but was nowhere to be seen. #DisneyPlus #Hotstar #Disney #India @disneyplus @hotstar_helps @hotstartweets @verge @TechCrunch pic.twitter.com/d9lLqwi1x8

– Praveen Kumar (@StoriesWPraveen) March 11, 2020

Hotstar users can get started with an updated interface and new content by updating their app in the Play Store.

“This launch is one of our biggest ever! We are extremely proud to bring you the best stories in the world from the best storytellers Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and Nat Geo. Check out all the stories on the Disney + tab. And best of all, we called them Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, ”says a change log on the Google Play Store.

“And lastly, don’t forget to check out our Kids mode where kids can see content appropriate only for them! We’ve got some more good things in the upcoming editions, turn on automatic updates so you don’t miss anything!”

We contacted Hotstar for more information on the new update. Follow me.

.