The new Disney animated movie Forward has been banned in several Middle Eastern countries because of the movie’s reference to a lesbian relationship.

The film features a couple of dolphin brothers traveling on a quest for magic, but in one scene the heroes encounter a character who makes a passing reference between a lesbian relationship between two minor characters.

In the scene that apparently offended Muslim censors, the main characters, voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, talk to a couple of cops, and one of them, voiced by Lena Waithe, casually mentions that his girlfriend’s daughter “got me” by removing my hair. “

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxKXiQvyG_o [/ embed]

The agent, called Specter, has been recognized as the first animated character in Disney, openly gay.

In fact, Waithe, who was cast to voice the character, is herself openly gay.

“What happened,” film producer Kori Rae said as he tried to make the idea believe that the character was planning. “The scene, when we wrote it, was a fitting form, and it kind of opens the world a little bit, and that’s what we wanted.”

The scene has condemned a group of Muslim countries including Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. But not all countries in the region have banned the movie. Bahrain, Lebanon and Egypt, for example, have agreed to show the Disney feature.

Another country, Russia, has agreed to show the movie, but only if the word “bride” is overlaid with the word “couple”.

Forward debuted in the U.S. on March 5.

