Disney names new CEO to replace Bob Iger

NEW YORK [AP] —Disney CEO Bob Iger, who led the absorption of the Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and Fox entertainment businesses and launched Netflix Challenger, has announced that he will resign immediately.

Walt Disney Co. has been named Bob Chapek, the successor. Most recently, he has been chairman of the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products business.

“I didn’t see this coming-Wowza,” tweeted Lightshed media analyst Rich Greenfield.

Eiger will also be chairman during the term of the agreement on December 31, 2021. In addition to leading the board, he will spend more time on Disney’s creative initiatives, including ESPN Sports Network, the newly acquired Fox Studios, Hulu and Hulu. Disney Plus streaming service. He said he couldn’t do this while running Disney on a daily basis.

“It wasn’t accelerated for a special reason, other than I felt I needed to make this change now,” Iger said in a conference call between reporters and analysts.

Iger has piloted Disney through successful purchases of Lucasfilms, Marvel, Pixar, and other brands that have become Disney’s billionaires. Last year, the top five films at theaters in the United States and Canada were all Disney films, including two Marvel films and one Pixar film. With the release of the latest “Star Wars” movie on December 20, Disney had seven movies last year with tickets sold at least $ 1 billion worldwide.

Iger’s latest coup is the coordination of a $ 71 billion purchase of Fox’s entertainment business in March and the launch of the Disney Plus streaming service in November. The service has gained about 29 million paying subscribers in less than three months. Iger said in a statement that it was the “best time” for the transition.

Pivotal Research Group analyst Jeffrey Urodaruchak said that Iger had indicated that he would stay until the end of the contract in 2021.

“ On the other hand, they may have felt that it was probably faster to hand over the reins because they had successfully completed the deal with Fox and had a undoubtedly successful Disney Plus launch, ” he said. Said.

Chatham Road Partners Research Director Kolyngiris said that Chapek’s choice seems to be solid given his park department’s success.

Chapek said he does not lead television networks or streaming services, but his background in consumer-oriented businesses should be helpful. Both Chapek and Iger emphasized that Disney was going in the direction it was already taking.

Disney faces traditional media business challenges. This means that as cable cuts become more widespread, the fees for cable companies and satellite companies to use Disney networks such as ABC, ESPN and Freeform will decrease. Disney’s own streaming service requires the company to give up money on licensing revenue, but bets that the money from the subscription will eventually make up for it.

In the short term, Disney Parks in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China will remain closed due to coronavirus outbreaks. Chapek said in a CNBC interview that the outbreak could be “a bump in the road,” but the company said it could survive given “brand affinity.”

Eiger told CNBC he has no plans to stay at Disney next year.

Iger was named CEO in 2005 because of the controversy and protests from disputed shareholders Roy E. Disney and Stanley Gold. However, he has been seen by the top executives of the Golden Boy, and even those who can run for president.

Iger told Vogue in 2018 that he had taken seriously in the presidential election because he was “frightened by the American political situation today,” but said his contract with Fox had been canceled. Oprah Winfrey told Vogue, “I really, really ran him.”

Former Weatherman, Iger joined ABC in 1974, 22 years before Disney purchased the network.

At ABC, Iger developed successful programs such as “Home Improvement,” “The Drew Carry Show,” and “American Strange Home Video,” and was instrumental in launching the quiz show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” He was also criticized for canceling high-value, expensive shows such as “Twin Peaks” and “Something in the 30s.”

Disney’s stock has risen five-fold since Iger became CEO. In long-term trading following the announcement, the company’s share price has fallen by more than 2%, in addition to broad market sales against the threat of viruses in regular trading.

Iger, 69, was the second-highest CEO in 2018, as calculated by executive data firms Associated Press and Equilar. He earned $ 65.6 million. The top earner was Discovery David Zaslav, who earned $ 129.5 million.

Susan Arnold, independent lead director for Disney Board, said the succession development plan has been running for several years.

Chapek, 60, is the seventh CEO in Disney history. Chapek has been responsible for Parks, Experiences and Products since its launch in 2018. Previously, he was responsible for parks and resorts and was previously president of consumer products.

