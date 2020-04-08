Disney + now has over 50 million paid subscribers

Disney said Wednesday that Disney +, its five-month streaming service, has amassed over 50 million paid subscribers.

The company reported its subscriber figure to around 28 million in February. It has since been launched in Western Europe after the initial launch in the U.S. Disney (DIS) – Get Report shares increased by 6% in after-hour trading after reporting the new subscriber data.

“We are truly honored that Disney + is resonating with millions of people around the world and we believe this bodes well for our continued expansion in Western Europe and Japan and across Latin America by the end of the year” Kevin Mayer, president of Disney’s direct-consumer and international segments, said in a statement.

Disney + was also launched in India on April 3 via Hotstar, its streaming service focused on the Indian market. The company has targeted between 60 million and 90 million Disney + subscribers paid by 2024.

The healthy performance of Disney + so far is a positive point for Disney, whose business has been beaten by the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares have fallen by around 30% to date between Disney Park closings worldwide and the suspension of its cruise segments. Movie theater closures have reduced ticket sales, while the suspension of baseball, basketball and other sports has stopped its ESPN schedule. President Bob Iger also suddenly retired as CEO earlier this year.

Disney appears on track to achieve its long-term goal of subscribers between 60 and 90 million Disney + subscribers by 2024.

