Disney+ Orders ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Starring Gaston

Ready to return to the lavish world of Beauty and the Beast? The live-action remake was a smashing hit for Disney. Back in 2017, the musical made almost $1.3 billion for the studio across the globe. Audiences couldn’t get enough of it. Fans of the movie were particularly taken by the electric combo of Luke Evans and Josh Gad as Gaston and LeFou. They were the highlights of the inconsistent movie. Now, Disney+ wants to get the comedic duo back together for a television show.

The Prequel

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gad and Evans will star in a limited series from Once Upon a Time creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. Gad, too, is creatively involved as a co-creator, writer, and showrunner. Gad, Kitsis and Horowitz will write the show together, with ABC Signature Studios onboard.

The prequel will show the early days of Gaston and LeFou’s relationship, which in Bill Condon’s movie, had some frivilous homoerotic undertones. No other stars from the movie, like Emma Watson and Dave Stevens, are attached. Rumor has it they could appear in a cameo or guest spot of some kind.

When Kitsis and Horowitz worked on Once Upon a Time, they actually included the Beauty & the Beast story at one point. Along with Gad, the showrunners started working on the show after Disney+ canceled their eight-episode-long Muppets Live Another Day. It was meant to star Gad and be a sequel to Muppets Take Manhattan. While working on the show, that’s when Gad and the showrunners thought of the Beauty and the Beast prequel.

The Great Menken Shall Probably Return

Oscar-winning musician Alan Menken is in talks to return for the limited series, which will be six episodes in total. Menken composed songs for the original animated movie and additional originals for the live-action remake, which aren’t nearly as memorable as songs from the animated classic. The new songs felt like padding in the new Beauty & the Beast, which was a major problem with the movie. It’s a simple story that Disney had to make big. It was too big. Too long. Too much of everything at times. The movie just didn’t know when to stop.

The Noise Surrounding Gaston and LeFou

Remember, Gaston and LeFou’s relationship in the movie ruffled some feathers when the movie was released. There was all kinds of ridiculousness surrounding Gaston and LeFou. Director Bill Condon claimed LeFou was gay and there was a proud gay moment in the movie, which freaked out some homophobes in the country and led to a small number of ignorant folks voicing complaints.

Disney and Condon walked back on their comments a little, but when the film finally came out, we all collectively asked, that’s it? That’s what everyone got upset about? That’s what Condon hyped up as an unabashedly gay moment in a major Disney movie? It was nothing to write home about. Not at all a step in the right direction or future.

A Sign of the Times

It was all a terrible sign of the times in the end. It’s doubtful Disney would continue to explore that ignorable side of the duo’s relationship, even though LeFou is quite clearly in love with Gaston. Considering how Disney+ disastrously handled their Love, Simon spinoff, believing it’s not suitable for children, don’t expect LeFou proclaiming his love for Gaston in the Beauty and the Beast prequel.

So far, Disney+ has been a disappointment. Many titles aren’t available yet and most of the original shows aren’t exactly great television but more easily consumable softballs from Disney. Safe and easy, which is a part of Disney’s brand. To their credit, Disney+ did announce the other day they’re bringing back The Proud Family for more episodes. At least they got that right.