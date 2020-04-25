Disney Parks may remain closed until 2021, analysts predict

Posted: Apr 25, 2020 / 10:51 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 25, 2020 / 10:51 AM EDT

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Disney parks in the U.S. have been closed since mid-March and may have that until early 2021 due to ongoing coronavirus health problems, according to an analyst at global financial institution UBS.

In a report released Monday by customers and accessed several media outlets, including USA Today and the Los Angeles Times, John Hodulik estimated the Walt Disney Co. will not open Disneyland in Anaheim or Walt Disney World in Florida until Jan. 1.

Hodulik, a Swiss investment banking analyst, said, “We believe Parks’ profits will be disrupted for a long time due to the impact of the crash and will now take effect on January 1. the regulator. analytical research.

But even when theme parks have opened their gates, visitors may be halfway through 2019, the report said.

The report states that we now believe that the effects of the epidemic — including the avoidance of the public, the prevention of the disease, etc. — will reduce the value of these companies more than once they are out until the next pandemic.

Health officials have repeatedly said that it will take 12 to 18 months to develop effective vaccines, and many have called for optimism by the time.

The park closure program was completed to last only a few weeks. Then, when the outbreak took place across the country in late March, the company announced that both parks would be closed until further notice.

Disney, in turn, is still pretty popular for its opening season.

It is not yet known what changes visitors can expect immediately with the park open again, although it looks like some may be recycled.

Disney Chairman Bob Iger told Barron earlier this month that no immunization, “extensive testing” and “other restrictions” were an opportunity to make sure the entertainment industry was safe.

That may include examining the heat, which may be a regular occurrence such as a checked bag,.

More from NewsChannel 9: