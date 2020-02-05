Disney Plus announces that it already has 28.6 million subscribers

Remember again when each individual channel tried to launch its own streaming service available on SmartTV platforms, but it never took off. These channels were probably ahead of their time, as evidenced by the unparalleled success Disney has seen with its own streaming platform, Disney Plus, just a few months ago.

Walt Disney cited CEO Bob Iger on Tuesday for its earnings, saying it has already garnered an impressive 28.6 million monthly subscribers. Netflix, which has increased its subscriber base before 2000, announced just over 60 million subscribers in the United States at the end of 2019. For a company that launched the streaming service six months ago, Disney’s success is no surprise and jaw dropping.

Netflix, which has about 167 million subscribers worldwide, has a fortress above Disney in a global market with its recent investments in other global film industries such as Bollywood. Also, the company recently acquired streaming rights throughout the Studio Ghibli library – a hot ticket title that has gone through several times in the last year.

Disney also owns a controlling stake in Hulu, which holds only 30 million subscribers alone and is also considered one of the major streaming platforms available today. But the company couldn’t have gotten a stronghold over the downstream industry the way it is today if it had started years ago, as so many other cable networks have tried to do.

Where Disney found success was in its strategy – licensing its content to platforms such as Netflix and Hulu until streaming took off as a major competitor to cable TV. Consumers were struggling with streaming just a few years ago, but the availability of technologies that help streamline home TVs, and the arrival of faster wireless speeds such as 4G LTE, have helped streamline preferred monitoring. and movies.

Even for live programs, streaming giants like Hulu are able to attract subscribers and get them on cable. And with more and more original content coming to each individual streaming platform each month, consumers are more motivated than ever to unplug their cable boxes once and for all.

In the coming months, Disney Plus will bring more original content to its platform to draw fans of different franchises from Marvel and Star Wars to National Geographic and children’s programming. Thanks to its current plan, the Walt Disney Company predicts that the number of subscribers could double or triple in the next two years.